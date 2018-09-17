Stocks Fall as Trade Threats Mount

By Akane Otani and Riva Gold

-- Technology shares slide

-- Trade worries weigh on global stocks

-- Shanghai stocks close at lowest since 2014

U.S. stocks slipped Monday, sending the Nasdaq Composite to its biggest one-day loss since July, as fresh trade threats between the U.S. and China stoked caution among investors.

Signs that the U.S. trade fight with China is set to escalate this week capped stock gains and sent the dollar lower. The Trump administration is planning to unveil new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, with President Trump saying Monday that he would make an announcement after the end of the trading day. Chinese officials have said they could pull out of trade talks if President Trump carries out his plans.

"The big question is what happens with tariffs, because they're the one thing people worry could cause the economy to roll over," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.55 points, or 0.4%, to 26062.12, ending near its low for the day. The S&P 500 lost 16.18 points, or 0.6%, to 2888.80, snapping a five-day winning streak, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.25 points, or 1.4%, to 7895.79.

Even with Monday's pullback, U.S. stocks remain near records. Analysts have attributed the relative resilience of the market to trade developments so far being incremental and having a minimal impact on the U.S. economy.

"We already have real trade issues," but it doesn't appear that the U.S. and China have reached the point of no return, said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group. "If we get there, that will be truly problematic for the economy and markets," he said.

Shares of technology-focused companies retreated, weighing on the Nasdaq.

Amazon.com slid $62.16, or 3.2%, to $1,908.03 after the company confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that it was investigating suspected data leaks and bribes of employees. Twitter, whose price target was lowered by an analyst at MoffettNathanson, shed 1.26, or 4.2%, to 28.86, while Apple lost 5.96, or 2.7%, to 217.88.

Beyond trade, investors and analysts say they are looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise short-term interest rates for the third time this year.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, fell 0.3%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 swung between small gains and losses and ended up 0.1%.

Italy's FTSE MIB Index rose 1.1% as investors bet the country's coming budget won't set it on a collision course with the European Union.

The latest trade worries continued to hurt Asian stocks, with the Shanghai Composite falling 1.1% to its lowest level since November 2014 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping 1.3%.

Analysts pointed to muted trading volumes across the region resulting from Typhoon Mangkhut and a holiday in Japan, where markets were closed.

--Amrith Ramkumar contributed to this article.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com and Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com