Stocks Fall as Trade Threats Outweigh Jobs Numbers

By Corrie Driebusch and Steven Russolillo

U.S. stocks fell again Friday, deepening their losses for the week, as investors overlooked an in-line jobs report and focused on earlier threats by President Trump to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports.

The escalation in trade tensions sent major stock indexes around the world tumbling and sparked the worst one-day drop in oil prices since 2015. As investors sold stocks, they flocked to assets viewed as relatively safe, such as government bonds, the U.S. dollar and gold.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 179 points, or 0.7%. Both indexes are down more than 2.8% this week, on pace for their worst performances in months.

Benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong retreated more than 2%, while stocks also dropped in countries that are big trading partners with China, such as Germany and France, and could be impacted by slowing growth there.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.881% from 1.894% on Thursday, its lowest yield since the 2016 presidential election. In the months following the election yields rose as investors bet that massive tax cuts and infrastructure spending would stimulate growth and inflation. All those gains have since disappeared.

"The heightened trade war with China is not helping the market and investor confidence," said Weston Boone, managing director of equity trading at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Traders' reluctance to hold stocks heading into a weekend when there could be updates from Mr. Trump or Chinese leadership about tariffs also pressured indexes on Friday, he added.

"We're not seeing a whole lot of reasons for investors to buy the market right now," he said.

Friday followed one of the most volatile days in months for U.S. stocks and bonds, triggered by a surprise pronouncement by Mr. Trump that effective Sept. 1 the U.S. will place new tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods -- including smartphones, clothes, toys and other consumer products. They would come on top of tariffs already imposed on $250 billion in imports from China.

It would be very hard for China to "sit back and do nothing," said Georgina Taylor, fund manager at Invesco, adding that the tariffs were probably a surprise as the country had appeared to be "thinking more strategically and more long term."

That has some analysts and traders are bracing for even more mayhem in markets.

John Brady, managing director at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates, said that although he closely follows the monthly reading on the U.S. labor market, it's less important for traders on a day like Friday.

U.S. employers added 164,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department said Friday. The jobless rate held steady at 3.7%. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal anticipated that 166,000 jobs were added to payrolls and that the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%. Stocks barely reacted to the data.

"For markets, the economic data has now taken a back seat, and global trade policy is riding shotgun," Mr. Brady said.

President Trump's Thursday announcement came after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates this week for the first time since the financial crisis. The cut was viewed as a pre-emptive move against worsening global growth in part related to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

"This latest trade salvo by President Trump just after the Fed cut certainly took the market by surprise," said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. He said the new tariffs could do more harm than previous rounds of levies and said he was particularly concerned about the consumer sector.

In the foreign-exchange markets, the Japanese yen gained 0.7% against the U.S. dollar after rising 1.3% overnight, its biggest single-day gain in more than two years.

The Chinese yuan also touched its weakest level as versus the dollar since November. A weaker yuan makes it cheaper for U.S. buyers to purchase Chinese goods, helping offset the impact of higher tariffs. But China also doesn't want a weaker currency to prompt an exodus of capital, which could prompt further currency depreciation.

The Nikkei 225 declined 2.1% on Friday, ending the week 2.6% lower. The Hang Seng dropped 2.3%, putting its weekly loss at 5.2%, its largest one-week decline since February 2018.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.6%, its biggest drop since December 2018, led by losses in the basic resources and autos sectors, which were both down by more than 3%.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 3.1% to $62.35 a barrel, as it partially recovered from a sharp fall Thursday following Mr. Trump's tariff threat. Gold gained 1.8%.

Lauren Almeida and Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com and Steven Russolillo at steven.russolillo@wsj.com