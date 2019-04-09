Stocks Fall as U.S. Plots New Tariffs on EU

By David Hodari and Michael Wursthorn

The S&P 500 retreated Tuesday, threatening to snap the broad index's longest winning streak in years, as investors confronted fresh trade tensions and further signs that economic growth around the world is slowing.

The Trump administration on Monday released a list of about $11 billion worth of European goods it was considering putting tariffs on, including bicycles, kitchen knives and civil aviation products like the Airbus aircraft, ratcheting up the trade spat between Brussels and Washington.

Investors now worry that the move represents a new antagonistic phase for U.S. officials that could keep a trade resolution with China out of reach for the foreseeable future, potentially disrupting a stock market that had been pricing in the likelihood of a new pact.

"We moved from progress on China to a new front in Europe," said Willie Delwiche, an investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co. "This is almost one step backwards away from some degree of policy certainty."

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Tuesday afternoon as investors assessed the Trump administration's latest move, putting the broad index on pace to notch its first daily decline in nine trading sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell 182 points, or 0.7%, to 26160, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4%.

The losses arrived during one of the stock market's strongest runs in years. Stocks had been on a tear since January, as optimism around a more accommodative Federal Reserve and what appeared to be a resolution on trade stoked investors' interest in riskier assets, like equities. The S&P 500 has jumped 15% so far this year, helping the index recoup much of its losses from last year.

But uncertainty around trade threatens to unravel some, if not all, of that progress, analysts warned.

Part of the problem is trade's impact on global growth. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday again cut its world-wide economic growth forecasts for 2019 to 3.3% from 3.5% in January. The IMF said its decision was partly due to "trade tensions and tariff hikes between the United States and China," as well as a decline in business confidence and a tightening of financial conditions.

Although the IMF's estimate didn't include the potential impact of tariffs on European imports, which are minor compared with the duties threatened against China, the organization's forecast shows the impact trade has on a low-growth global economy.

Still, some analysts tried to soothe investors, saying the latest trade developments aren't necessarily a sign of renewed tensions. The U.S.-E.U. trade spat is centered around litigation in the World Trade Organization over Airbus subsidies, and that could reduce the likelihood of a retaliation, analysts at UBS Group AG wrote in a recent note.

And unlike the tariffs U.S. and Chinese officials have leveled at one another, the European levies will impact consumers more than corporate supply chains, with the former better positioned to absorb slightly higher costs, the Swiss bank added.

For now, investors are awaiting the start of companies' earnings reports for any signs of potential weakness. Profit forecasts and any comments from executives around the health of the economy will be closely watched, more so than the actual results companies report for the start of the year, analysts added.

Investors will also examine the release of the Fed's March meeting minutes for additional details on how officials viewed the economy and what their thinking is on interest rates for the remainder of the year. A growing number of money managers expect the central bank to cut rates before the year's end, a move that would likely bode well for a stock market that has flourished in a low-interest-rate environment.

Elsewhere, stocks in Europe fell 0.6%, as broad losses pulled most sectors lower. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.3%.

