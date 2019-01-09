Stocks Finish Day With Gains After Fed Minutes

By Amrith Ramkumar and David Hodari

U.S. stocks are on their swiftest rebound in nearly a decade, fueled by reinvigorated confidence in the domestic economy and signals the Federal Reserve will take a cautious path on future interest-rate increases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 have risen more than 9.5% from their Christmas Eve lows, their best 10-day performance since July 2009. The benchmarks climbed for a fourth consecutive session Wednesday, their longest joint winning streak since mid-September, boosted by a robust December jobs report and signs of patience from the Fed.

Just as the breadth of the downturn in financial markets rattled investors last fall, stocks, bond yields and oil prices have risen together to start 2019, an encouraging sign for analysts who days ago were parsing a rare cocktail of bearish economic indicators. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which often is factored into mortgage rates and other consumer borrowing, posted its largest four-day increase since March 2017, while U.S. crude climbed for the eighth consecutive session.

Although investors appear to be taking the Fed's recent about-face on rates to heart, questions about the longevity of the nearly 10-year-old bull market continue to linger. Chief among the worries is whether slowing growth, especially in China's trade-sensitive economy, will ultimately drag down the U.S.

Trade talks have yet to yield a meaningful agreement, corporate profits are set to slow from last year and bellwether companies including Apple Inc. and FedEx Corp. have already warned that slowing growth overseas is hurting multinational companies.

"It's not that I'm not concerned about the economy, I just think right now there's sufficient growth that current valuations are reasonable," said Nancy Perez, senior portfolio manager at Boston Private. "It's just going to be a volatile year."

The Dow industrials finished up 91.67 points, or 0.4%, at 23879.12, bringing its 10-day advance to more than 2,000 points. The S&P 500 also climbed 0.4%. Both indexes remain 11% or more below last year's records. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9% to cap off its best four-day stretch since April 2009.

The sharp reversal comes after the Dow industrials and S&P 500 were teetering about two weeks ago on the edge of a bear market, typically defined as a 20% decline from a recent peak. Since that time, Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have preached patience, easing fears that higher interest rates will curtail growth and eat into corporate profits.

Several other Fed governors echoed that statement on Wednesday before minutes from the central bank's mid-December meeting suggested it could be close to ending its recent series of rate increases.

Despite risks -- including trade discussions, tepid growth outside the U.S. and the government shutdown -- some investors are confident that a slowing pace of economic activity won't lead to an imminent recession. Some even project a pace of growth that underpins moderate earnings increases while keeping the Fed from lifting borrowing costs, a potentially favorable outcome for stocks.

"The Goldilocks rate of growth is back," said Meghan Shue, senior investment strategist at Wilmington Trust, which recently slightly increased its allocation to large-cap U.S. stocks and expects the economy to grow between 2% and 2.5% this year. "We can still have solid growth and solid equity market returns without requiring the Fed to really stomp on the brakes."

In the first three quarters of last year, similar faith in the U.S. economy pushed the S&P 500 up 9% before fears about trade and interest rates pushed stocks to their worst December since 1931.

Elsewhere, short- and long-term Treasury yields have climbed off recent lows, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield also rising for a fourth consecutive session to 2.728% from below 2.6% Jan. 3. About 12% of investors now expect the Fed to cut interest rates this year, down from nearly 50% that day, CME Group data show.

The renewed faith in a stable U.S. economy has spurred bets that demand for a range of commodities will also remain steady.

U.S. crude oil entered a bull market Wednesday, rising 5.2% to bring its advance since Christmas Eve to 23% on easing oversupply fears. In addition to bets on stable demand, comments from Saudi Arabia about lower exports have sparked the oil rally, though prices are still 31% below their Oct. 3 peak.

Analysts said the whipsaw trading of recent weeks illustrates the still unsettled condition of markets, with lockstep moves across asset classes and trend-following investment strategies exacerbating moves in both directions.

"The depth and the pace of the pullback in the fourth quarter probably warrants a sharper rebound on this end," Ms. Shue said.

Analysts said once-popular corners of the market are now so cheap relative to earnings that companies reporting seemingly bad news have risen after notifying investors. The latest example was chip maker Skyworks Solutions Inc., an Apple supplier that climbed 3.8% Wednesday after cutting its quarterly sales and earnings targets.

Some investors still expect momentum to turn again. Economic data overseas continue to disappoint, and recent pockets of weakness in the U.S. manufacturing and housing sectors have some analysts wary of what could lie ahead in 2019.

"With the backdrop we still have now and uncertainty about the global economics, it's probably a little early to call this a bottom," said Russ Norwood, chief executive and co-founder of Venturi Wealth Management.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com and David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com