Stocks Finish Lower After Sharp Rally

By Alexander Osipovich, Joe Wallace and Chong Koh Ping

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped Tuesday, following the biggest rally in blue-chip shares in more than a month.

The Dow retreated 1.6% giving up some of its gains a day after a 3.9% jump sparked by signs of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 slid 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was fell 0.5%.

"Investors are just pausing for a breather after yesterday's excitement about the potential development of a vaccine," said Hugh Gimber, strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

A successful vaccine would clear the way for a faster recovery in economic growth, he said, but "clearly there's a long way to go before that would come into practice."

Despite Monday's rally, the U.S. stock market has hovered in a relatively tight trading range for the past three weeks, with the S&P 500 largely staying between 2800 and 3000.

That calm stretch stands in contrast to the market's swift collapse from late February to mid-March, or the sharp rebound that followed, as investors digested the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and sweeping lockdown measures that brought much of the U.S. economy to a halt.

For markets to break out of that range, investors would need clear evidence that steps to reopen the U.S. economy are working, said Michael Stritch, chief investment officer of BMO Wealth Management.

In the meantime, the safest bets are big companies that can operate best during the pandemic, he added, citing large retailers like Walmart, which on Tuesday reported strong online sales in the first quarter. Shares of Walmart closed down 2.2%.

"Bigger companies -- well-capitalized members of the S&P 500 that are able to execute online -- are asserting their dominance," Mr. Stritch said. "For the economy to move forward, we need to get smaller businesses on pace as well."

Home Depot shares slid 2.9%, weighing on the Dow, after the company reported profits that fell short of analyst forecasts. Kohl's shares tumbled 7.7% after the retailer reported a sharp drop in revenue and a loss for its latest quarter.

In Washington, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers that he was prepared to provide more money and take more risks to facilitate lending programs being established by the Federal Reserve. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, appearing alongside Mr. Mnuchin in a videoconference hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, said in prepared testimony that the central bank would use its " full range of tools to support the economy."

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 0.714%, from 0.741% Monday. Bond prices move in the opposite direction from yields.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.6%. European officials have warned in recent weeks that more action is needed to boost the eurozone's recovery. Late Monday, Germany and France proposed establishing a EUR500 billion ($546 billion) recovery fund to support regions worst hit by the pandemic.

While the fund needs the support of all 27 European Union members, "it would be a big game changer in terms of the perception of where the eurozone is headed," said James McCormick, head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets. "That's a big story."

Oil prices slipped, with futures on Brent, the global crude benchmark, declining 0.5% to $34.65 a barrel, a reversal after three consecutive days of gains.

Most major Asian benchmark indexes closed higher on the promising vaccine news. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.5% and South Korea's Kospi Composite added 2.3%.

Still, investors cautioned that the results were preliminary and that the company's experimental vaccine has a lot to prove.

"The markets are positive on the vaccine news because it will help eradicate the concerns of a resurgence," said Eddy Loh, senior investment strategist at Maybank Group Wealth Management in Singapore. Markets will fluctuate until there was more evidence that vaccines were effective, he added.

