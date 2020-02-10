Stocks Gain as U.S. Economy Signals Strength -- Update

By Karen Langley and Anna Isaac

U.S. stocks rose to new highs Monday as investors focused on signs of strength in the domestic economy.

The S&P 500 clinched a ninth record close of 2020, rising 24.38 points, or 0.7%, to 3352.09. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite notched its 11th record of the year, adding 107.88 points, or 1.1%, to 9628.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 174.31 points, or 0.6%, to 29276.82, nearing the all-time high it reached last week.

Monday's advances came after major U.S. indexes posted their biggest weekly gains in months, as stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and employment data outweighed fears that the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could drag down global economic growth. The jobs report Friday showed U.S. hiring strengthened in January as more Americans joined the labor market, a positive sign for the economy at the start of 2020.

"It's really a tug of war between good solid earnings growth, employment prospects in the United States versus the China issue related to the coronavirus," said Joe Quinlan, head of CIO Market Strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. "The two largest economies in the world, they're tacking in different directions in the near term."

The death toll for the new virus climbed to more than 900 in mainland China, exceeding that of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. The growth of new cases could accelerate further, the World Health Organization warned, even as officials across the world try to quarantine people to contain the spread.

The degree to which equity markets have been driven by concern about the potential impact of the coronavirus has ebbed and flowed in recent weeks, leading to increased volatility. Before Monday, the S&P 500 had jumped or fallen more than 1% in five of the past 10 trading sessions, after previously not moving that much on a single day since October.

The broad stock index dropped 3.1% between Jan. 17 and Jan. 31 but has since returned to record territory.

"I think there's a major shift in investors' mindset, that you buy into weakness, you don't sell into weakness, and that's causing the pullbacks to be muted," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

In trading Monday, Microsoft rose $4.81, or 2.6%, to $188.70, closing above $1.4 trillion in market value for the first time and regaining the title of largest U.S. company by market capitalization, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Apple had held that position since Oct. 31, 2019.

Electric-car maker Tesla, whose stock has been on a tear in recent days, gained $23.21, or 3.1%, to $771.28. Betting that the stock would fall has cost investors $8.4 billion since January.

As earnings season continued, shares of CNA Financial jumped $3.96, or 8.5%, to $50.81 after the insurance company beat expectations for earnings. Shares of Restaurant Brands International gained $2.67, or 3.2%, to $87.39 after the fast-food company reported revenue and earnings ahead of projections.

Companies scheduled to report Tuesday include Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Lyft and Under Armour.

Analysts are expecting S&P 500 earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 to register modest growth from a year earlier.

Investors will listen Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell begins two days of testimony before Congress. At their meeting last month, Fed officials held their benchmark interest rate steady and maintained their wait-and-see policy stance.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury dropped to 1.547% from 1.578% Friday. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

Overseas Monday, the Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.6%.

Write to Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com and Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com