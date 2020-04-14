Stocks Gain as U.S. Weighs Restarting Economy

By Caitlin McCabe, Anna Hirtenstein and Xie Yu

U.S. stocks surged Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the eventual reopening of the economy, even as earnings reports from big banks indicated that the coronavirus is taking a toll.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 535 points, or 2.3%, in afternoon trading, attempting to continue last week's historic rally. The S&P 500 jumped 2.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.9%.

The gains put the blue-chip index on track to log its fourth gain in the past six trading days. Stocks have charged higher on signs that the coronavirus pandemic is slowing in hard-hit locations -- so much so that two groups of governors began discussing this week how they would gradually ease social-distancing guidelines. No timeline has been set.

Still, the Dow industrials are still down 21% from their mid-February high.

The recent optimism by government leaders -- and, in turn, investors -- stands in sharp contrast to the realities playing out for businesses and Americans. More than 16 million people have filed for unemployment in the past three weeks, a number that is expected to swell as businesses that once seemed insulated from the virus are now having to tighten budgets. Additionally, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that the global economy is almost certainly in a recession, with its chief economist predicting that the downturn will be worse than the global financial crisis a decade ago.

The start of earnings season Tuesday revealed the growing damage already seen from the coronavirus. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo reported steep declines in first-quarter profits as they set aside billions of dollars for potential losses on loans to consumers and companies.

"I'd say, generally, this is going to be an ugly earnings season, but people were expecting an ugly earnings season," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede. "These reports are coming in line with where people are expecting them to be."

Tuesday's gains were broad, with nine of the S&P 500's 11 sectors gaining. Only the energy and financial sectors fell, with the latter pulled down by big banks. Wells Fargo and JPMorgan's shares initially climbed but swung lower, off 4.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Citigroup, which is scheduled to report Wednesday, fell 4.1%.

Still, there many bright spots in Tuesday's markets: Johnson & Johnson propelled the Dow higher, rising 4.5%, after its profit for the first quarter shot up as the coronavirus drove demand for over-the-counter medicine.

Technology stocks were also among the leaders, with Amazon rising 5.5%, on pace to close with a market cap above $1.1 trillion for the first time ever. Tesla jumped 12%, rising for the seventh consecutive session.

Meanwhile, cruise lines -- one of the most pummeled industries since the coronavirus began -- led the gains for the S&P 500, a jump driven by investors who are seeking significantly discounted shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises gained 12%; Carnival jumped 7.7%.

"This is a continuation of what markets have been betting on for a while now: that we're moving past the peak of the virus, past the worst part of the problem and into recovery mode," said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

But, Mr. Galy cautioned, "with earnings season coming in, people are also worried about what will be uncovered."

The contrast between expectations for earnings and Tuesday's stock market rally underscores the difficult task that investors face in trying to predict what is ahead for the markets. To prevent markets from cratering, the Federal Reserve has provided unprecedented levels of support, including everything from implementing emergency rate cuts to creating new lending programs. The U.S. government also stepped up in March with its own stimulus package, too.

Still, profits among companies in the S&P 500 are projected to decline 11% in the first three months of the year, according to FactSet estimates. And some health officials fear that a second wave of infections could emerge as countries ease their lockdowns. All the while, state governors and President Trump have sparred over who has the authority to reopen local economies.

"I think the market is almost willing to ignore 2020 and is focused on the returns" of 2021, when the virus is more likely under control, said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management. "With this policy backstop, they are able to look past this."

Even so, the possibility of more pain ahead sent some investors into safer assets. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note declined to 0.745%, down from 0.749% Monday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Front-month gold futures also gained 0.7% to $1,756.60 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, dropped 7% to $29.53 a barrel. Despite historic oil production cuts that were agreed to over the weekend, analysts expect energy demand to remain low and crude inventories to continue to swell.

Outside the U.S., the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 3.1% higher, boosted by electronics and retail stocks, while South Korea's Kospi Composite advanced 1.7%.

Stocks in mainland China were buoyed by better-than-feared trade data, which showed exports dropped 6.6% in March from a year earlier. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast declines of 15.9%. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.6%.

The data has provided what may be short-term relief to investors as markets cycle between fear and optimism, said Daniel Gerard, senior multi asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.

"The market may be excited today about China's trade data being better than expected, but tomorrow it may think it is not enough," Mr. Gerard said.

Write to Caitlin McCabe at caitlin.mccabe@wsj.com, Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com and Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com