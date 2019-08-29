Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks: In a Tense Month, Target's Shares Are Rallying Like It's 2000 -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Akane Otani

Target Corp. is on track to close out a volatile month for markets with its biggest gain in nearly two decades.

The retailer's shares have climbed 23% so far this month, with the rally picking up pace after it reported another quarter of strong sales. If that holds through the end of the week, Target will end August with its best monthly performance since March 2000, as well as cementing its status as the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for the month.

Target's rally stands out not just because it has happened in what has largely been a punishing month for the broader market. It is also notable because even as trade-fueled uncertainties weigh on the manufacturing sector and spur market volatility, the U.S. consumer still looks relatively healthy.

"The consumer remains confident despite the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China and this bodes well for the economic outlook in the second half of the year," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at MUFG, in an email. That is especially important since consumer spending drives around two-thirds of overall economic growth, Mr. Rupkey added.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index, for instance, came in at 135.1 in August on Tuesday -- down a touch from July, but far surpassing the 128.5 that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had been expecting. Consumers' views of current economic conditions picked up in August from the month before to reach a nearly 19-year high.

Other data points throughout the month have shown a similar picture. Retail sales rose more than expected in July from the month prior, and earnings from not just Target but also Lowe's Cos. and Walmart Inc. have shown investors that many retailers are finding ways to drive up sales as traffic at bricks-and-mortar stores declines. Both stocks are also on course to beat the S&P 500 in August, with Lowe's up 6.7% and Walmart up 2.1%, while the index has lost 3.1%.

Given all of the back and forth between the U.S. and China in August, it is too early to rule out further escalation in trade tensions, said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

But so far, the data suggest the trade war isn't yet taking a serious toll on consumer confidence, he added.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.00% 26036.1 Delayed Quote.11.61%
HUNTER GROUP ASA 7.46% 3.6 Delayed Quote.10.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.29% 7587.896196 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 7856.881692 Delayed Quote.18.36%
S&P 500 0.65% 2887.94 Delayed Quote.14.45%
TARGET CORPORATION 1.62% 106.4 Delayed Quote.58.42%
WALMART INC. 0.27% 112.72 Delayed Quote.21.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:48aStocks: In a Tense Month, Target's Shares Are Rallying Like It's 2000 -- WSJ
DJ
12:47aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most trade flat to lower; global outlook stokes risk-off mode
RE
12:24aHalloween Brexit will continue to spook UK stocks into next year - Reuters poll
RE
08/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dip As Worries Weigh In Investors
DJ
08/28Stocks to rise as rate cuts beat back trade worries for now
RE
08/28MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher Though Investors Still Worry About The Yield Curve, The U.S.-China Trade Dispute And Brexit
DJ
08/28Global stocks rise as recession, trade worries ebb; sterling tumbles
RE
08/28Stocks rise as recession, trade worries ebb; sterling tumbles
RE
08/28Stocks rise as recession, trade worries ebb; sterling tumbles
RE
08/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb in Quiet Session
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : China says rotated troops will protect Hong Kong's stability
2RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED
3TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
4PROBIODRUG AG : PROBIODRUG : Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for H1 2019 and Corporate Update
5Tesla rolls out insurance in California

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group