Stocks: In a Tense Month, Target's Shares Are Rallying Like It's 2000 -- WSJ

By Akane Otani

Target Corp. is on track to close out a volatile month for markets with its biggest gain in nearly two decades.

The retailer's shares have climbed 23% so far this month, with the rally picking up pace after it reported another quarter of strong sales. If that holds through the end of the week, Target will end August with its best monthly performance since March 2000, as well as cementing its status as the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for the month.

Target's rally stands out not just because it has happened in what has largely been a punishing month for the broader market. It is also notable because even as trade-fueled uncertainties weigh on the manufacturing sector and spur market volatility, the U.S. consumer still looks relatively healthy.

"The consumer remains confident despite the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China and this bodes well for the economic outlook in the second half of the year," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at MUFG, in an email. That is especially important since consumer spending drives around two-thirds of overall economic growth, Mr. Rupkey added.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index, for instance, came in at 135.1 in August on Tuesday -- down a touch from July, but far surpassing the 128.5 that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had been expecting. Consumers' views of current economic conditions picked up in August from the month before to reach a nearly 19-year high.

Other data points throughout the month have shown a similar picture. Retail sales rose more than expected in July from the month prior, and earnings from not just Target but also Lowe's Cos. and Walmart Inc. have shown investors that many retailers are finding ways to drive up sales as traffic at bricks-and-mortar stores declines. Both stocks are also on course to beat the S&P 500 in August, with Lowe's up 6.7% and Walmart up 2.1%, while the index has lost 3.1%.

Given all of the back and forth between the U.S. and China in August, it is too early to rule out further escalation in trade tensions, said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

But so far, the data suggest the trade war isn't yet taking a serious toll on consumer confidence, he added.

