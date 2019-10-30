Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Fed Decision

By Michael Wursthorn and Will Horner

U.S. stocks were little changed as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded near the flatline for a second consecutive session. The tepid moves come as investors prepare for the Fed's announcement of how it plans to proceed with its latest phase of monetary easing following the conclusion of the central bank's two-day meeting later Wednesday.

Investors largely expect the Fed to cut its benchmark rate a third time. The two cuts earlier this year--described by Fed officials as an insurance policy against the risk of an economic pullback--had been a major contributor to the S&P 500's 21% gain so far this year, as investors welcomed renewed monetary easing.

But beyond that, investors are largely in the dark as to how the Fed proceeds further, putting significant attention on what the Fed says in its policy statement later Wednesday and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference soon after.

"The market is looking for signs about how committed the Fed is to support policy further," said Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. office of UBS's investment arm. "Everybody knows the Fed has room to lower rates further, the question is how willing are they?"

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% in recent trading, while the Dow industrials declined 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27059. The Nasdaq Composite also fell, shedding 0.2%.

The Fed based its previous rate cuts on signs of slowing economic growth around the world and softening manufacturing activity--all amplified by the U.S.'s ongoing trade war with China.

But new economic data Wednesday showed the U.S. economy remains relatively strong thanks in large part to strong consumer spending. Gross domestic product -- the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S. -- rose at an annual rate of 1.9% in the third quarter, topping expectations of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

But analysts have said the latest jobs report and measure of manufacturing activity, both of which are due Friday, will be closely watched for any other signs of weakening, which could end up altering the Fed's course.

"The softer third quarter U.S. GDP numbers didn't give markets a lot of 'new' news," said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, an affiliate of Legg mason. "We think it's a foregone conclusion that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points. Where the Fed goes next is really the question."

Underneath the muted index moves, corporate earnings continued to drive most of the bigger swings in individual stocks.

Shares of Yum Brands declined 9.1% after the restaurant chain marked down the value of its investment in online food delivery app GrubHub. Shares of Molson Coors Brewing also fell, shedding 3.4% after the maker of Coors Light and Miller Lite disclosed plans to cut hundreds of jobs.

Meanwhile, General Electric jumped 11% after the company raised its cash-flow outlook for the year.

And shares of Johnson & Johnson rose 2.5% saying Tuesday that a test of its baby powder didn't find traces of asbestos, rebutting U.S. regulators' claims about the product.

A raft of major U.S. companies, including Apple and Facebook, are scheduled to report after Wednesday's closing

Elsewhere, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.3%, with some of the region's biggest banks posting declines. Stocks in the U.K. also slipped after lawmakers agreed to hold an early election on Dec. 12 in an attempt to break the stalemate over Brexit. The FTSE 250 gauge fell 0.3%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gauge dropped 0.6%.

