Stocks Log Big Weekly Gains

The S&P 500 wrapped up its best week since early July, driven by improving economic data and signals from the Federal Reserve that the central bank plans to keep interest rates low for an extended period.

Stocks are in the midst of a steady rally, with the S&P 500 rising in all but four trading days so far in August. Signs of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine and easing trade tensions with China have also given investors confidence.

The S&P 500 rose 23.46 points, or 0.7%, to 3508.01 on Friday, bringing its weekly advance to 3.3% -- its best performance since the week ended July 2. The index has set record closing highs in six consecutive trading sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 161.60 points, or 0.6%, to 28653.87, returning to positive territory for the year for the first time since February. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 70.30 points, or 0.6%, to 11695.63. Those indexes climbed 2.6% and 3.4%, respectively, for the week.

Markets were buoyed this week by a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who signaled an era of looser monetary policy, which will continue investors' march into riskier assets, such as stocks. The Fed dropped its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting rates to head off higher inflation.

Mr. Powell's comments were "a confirmation that in the near term and medium term, interest rates will likely remain lower," said Arnab Das, global market strategist at Invesco. There's a greater chance of economic expansion "beyond the pandemic, and that should improve expectations about corporate earnings," he said.

But investors continue to question the momentum of the rally in the face of uncertainty over whether a vaccine for the coronavirus will become available and in the lead-up to the presidential election. Negotiations between the Republicans and Democrats on another coronavirus aid package are at an impasse.

The latest economic data showed consumer spending rose by 1.9% in the month of July, according to the Commerce Department, increasing at a slower pace than the month before. Core inflation rose by 0.3% during the month, coming below economists' expectations.

"Stimulus has carried the market quite far, but the real economy will have to catch up at some point," said Chris Dillon, an investment specialist in the multi-asset division at T. Rowe Price.

"For now, that doesn't appear to be a reality with additional fiscal stimulus not coming as expected. Consumers have come to grips that they have less money in their pockets."

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed above 40,000 for the second day in a row. Investors are watching for how the impact of Hurricane Laura adds to the challenges some states face in containing the spread of the virus. The U.S. reported nearly 46,000 new cases for Thursday, a slight rise from the previous day.

Gold futures gained 2.2% to $1964.60 a troy ounce as a longer period of lower interest rates is expected to weigh on bond yields. That is likely to encourage investors to put more money into the precious metal instead, Mr. Das, of Invesco, said. Gold doesn't offer an income and is widely viewed as a good hedge against inflation.

"You have the same push for gold as before, but it's just been accentuated this week," he said. "With the easing of monetary conditions, the opportunity cost of holding gold is going to be even lower. It makes even more sense as a portfolio hedge."

Aggressive government spending and the prospect of rising inflation could make U.S. dollar less attractive to investors.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, fell 0.9%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 0.727% Friday, down from 0.744% on Thursday.

Yields on 10-year Treasurys are still higher than they have generally been in recent months, said Mr. Dillon of T. Rowe Price. Investors have been seeking extra incremental yield as compensation for the higher risk of inflation, especially after the Fed announced it would be more relaxed about inflation, he added.

In corporate news, shares of Ulta Beauty surged $13.07, or 5.8%, to $237.02 after the cosmetics company reported earnings that beat analysts' expectations and said e-commerce sales had more than tripled in the latest quarter.

Software provider Workday's shares jumped $27.25, or 13%, to $243.88, and hit an all-time high after it raised its 2021 revenue guidance.

Walmart shares rose $3.67, or 2.7%, to $140.30, extending a rally from Thursday when it said that it has joined with Microsoft to bid for video-sharing app TikTok.

MGM Resorts International gained $1.05, or 4.6%, to $23.86 after the company said it was laying off 18,000 furloughed workers in the U.S. as the pandemic upends the casino industry.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%. New coronavirus infections continue to tick up across the region after several weeks of opening borders to summer travelers. Spain, Italy and France have all reported new infection rates at multi-month highs.

Japanese stocks fell after longstanding Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signaled his plans to quit due to his worsening health. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index declined 1.4%.

Elsewhere in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.6% and South Korea's Kospi Composite added 0.4%.

