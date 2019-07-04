Log in
Stocks Muted in Europe, Asia as Crude Slips

07/04/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

By Lauren Almeida and Paul J. Davies

European stocks edged slightly higher Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record, amid quiet trading sessions with U.S. markets closed for Independence Day.

Asian stock markets were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.3%, while stocks in Shanghai fell by the same magnitude.

The recent rush into government bonds gathered pace Thursday morning as Germany's 10-year bond yield fell as low as minus 0.405%, which is below the European Central Bank's policy rate of minus 0.4%. Benchmark yields hit new lows on Wednesday as investors speculated that the ECB would loosen monetary policy.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, was broadly flat.

The dollar lost 0.2% against the Hong Kong dollar, bringing its decline over the past month to nearly 1%. One dollar now buys just HK$7.79, and this week is the first time the dollar has fallen below the HK$7.80 peg set by the Chinese territory for its currency since November 2017.

Ryan Lam, head of research at Shanghai Commercial Bank, attributes the Hong Kong dollar's strength to investors preparing funds to subscribe to Budweiser's initial public offering of its Asia-Pacific unit, which could raise as much as $9.8 billion.

U.S. crude-oil futures declined by about 0.6%, as investors remained concerned that global demand may not keep up with supply, evidenced by selloffs that followed OPEC+'s production cut extension earlier in the week. Gold prices slid 0.2%.

U.S. stocks ended up Wednesday after hitting new highs: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record in its fourth consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 index rose to hit its eighth milestone for this year.

Write to Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.67% 26966 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.74% 7857.689843 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.75% 8170.231057 Delayed Quote.22.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.30% 21702.45 Real-time Quote.8.69%
S&P 500 0.77% 2995.82 Delayed Quote.18.60%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.04% 96.77 End-of-day quote.0.09%
