Stocks Open Higher Ahead of Blue-Chip Earnings

By Joe Wallace and Frances Yoon

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday as more states prepared to relax coronavirus-containment measures and investors looked ahead to earnings reports from U.S. technology giants and blue-chip companies.

The S&P 500 added 0.9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%.

After weeks of closures and social-distancing orders in the U.S., states including Mississippi, Tennessee and Colorado allowed some businesses to reopen Monday, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled details of plans to lift some restrictions, allowing retail stores and restaurants to open Friday at partial capacity. Detroit's car companies are targeting May 18 to resume some production at U.S. factories, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Ford Motor climbed 6.8%, while General Motors shares rose 2.9%. Ford also said it would restart most European manufacturing from May 4.

Investors trying to gauge the path forward for businesses grappling with the effects of the pandemic have been parsing earnings announcements for clues. Shares of 3M gained 4.2% after the manufacturer said profits rose 45% from a year before in the first quarter. The company's products include N95 face masks used by workers treating coronavirus patients, and it said sales grew in its medical business.

F5 Networks jumped 11% after the computer-networking company said its quarterly earnings benefited from the rise in working from home.

A handful of technology companies that have helped power U.S. stocks higher over the past month are set to report earnings in the coming days. Alphabet, parent of Google, is due to publish its first-quarter results after trading closes Tuesday, followed by Facebook and Microsoft on Wednesday and Amazon.com and Apple on Thursday.

Investors have been betting in recent weeks that the tech giants will be shielded from the worst of the economic fallout stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The five companies collectively account for around 20% of the market capitalization of the S&P 500.

"The market will get to test whether these companies really are as immune and as defensive as the market seems to think at the moment," said Mike Bell, a strategist for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "I don't think being online necessarily makes you immune to a potential cutback in advertising revenues."

In commodities, oil prices recovered losses Tuesday as traders scrambled to avoid damage in the volatile market. Futures linked to U.S. crude ticked up 3.8% to $13.27 a barrel, but are down 78% in 2020.

"I'm not sure we've seen the last of oil prices going lower," said Bhanu Baweja, chief strategist at UBS Group. Sliding oil markets will likely prompt further declines in shares of banks as well as energy companies, Mr. Baweja said. That is because lower oil prices will pull down inflation expectations and longer-term bond yields, acting as a drag on banks' profitability.

Brent-crude futures, the global benchmark for energy markets, rose 2.5% at $23.64 a barrel. Weak demand for oil reflects traders' concerns about economies being stalled, said Simon Weston, a portfolio manager for AXA Investment Managers. A glut of supply has also helped push oil prices to multidecade lows.

Among European stocks, payments company Wirecard dropped 26% after a special audit into allegations of accounting impropriety left unanswered questions. The German company also said it wouldn't publish annual results on April 30 as planned.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.2% while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended the day largely flat.

New Zealand's NZX 50 stock benchmark jumped over 3% Tuesday after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ended a month-long lockdown of the country.

Karen Langley contributed to this article.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com and Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com