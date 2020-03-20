Stocks Open Higher and Dollar Weakens After Tumultuous Week in Markets

By Joe Wallace and Chong Koh Ping

Stocks rose and the U.S. dollar weakened against other currencies Friday, offering global markets a reprieve at the end of a week of tumultuous trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Averaged added 0.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7%. Shares in oil-and-gas companies helped the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gauge rally 2.6%, buoyed by higher energy prices.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday offered to temporarily provide billions of dollars at near-zero rates to central banks grappling with greenback shortages in many parts of the world, easing market strains.

Several Asian and European currencies recovered some lost ground against the dollar, which had soared amid a rush by investors and companies to secure the U.S. currency. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, dropped 0.8%, curtailing its advance this year to 5.7%.

The Australian dollar, which on Thursday had hit an 18-year low, gained 2.9%. The British pound, after falling to its lowest level in more than 30 years earlier this week, rose 2.6%. The euro, Swiss franc and Japanese yen also edged higher.

"There is a semblance of calm," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "All the measures that central banks have taken over the past week have started to feed into the system and improve liquidity."

Yields on U.S. government bonds, which had risen as investors rushed to sell high-quality assets to raise cash, slipped. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.003%, from 1.121% Thursday.

Borrowing costs also declined in Italy, continuing a recovery sparked by a new bond-buying program unveiled by the ECB late Wednesday. Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds fell to 1.669%, from 1.794% Thursday. Germany and France also saw yields slide.

Strains in the bond market have been eased by massive new bond-buying programs by the Fed, the Bank of England and European Central Bank, said Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation at Invesco. The measures, coupled with efforts by governments to support businesses and people facing months of disruption, have given investors hope that "the economic fallout, which is going to be big, will at least be minimized," Mr. Jackson said.

The disruption caused by the outbreak in the U.S. and elsewhere is starting to become apparent: state-level information suggests jobless claims could hit more than 2 million, an unprecedented level, in next Thursday's report on the U.S. market, according to Goldman Sachs Group. California ordered its 40 million residents to stay at home except for essential activities beginning Thursday night in the largest such lockdown in the U.S.

Senators are racing to pass a stimulus package by the beginning of next week that could top $1 trillion. "The strong bipartisan commitment seems to be giving reassurance," said Aoifinn Devitt, head of investments for Ireland at Federated Hermes.

In Asian equity markets, South Korea's Kospi soared to close more than 7% higher after a massive sell-down a day earlier. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.6% higher.

The Fed on Thursday said it would establish a temporary program to provide liquidity to nine central banks including those in Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore. Previously those currency swap lines were provided to just five major central banks in leading economies.

"The extension of additional swap lines, especially to selected Asian central banks, did help to calm some market nerves about the current dollar funding tightness," said Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

The Fed's moves, however, "may not fully offset the ongoing global dash for cash," Ms. Ling added.

In addition to the Fed, the ECB, BOE and central banks in Asia have pumped large amounts of liquidity into markets this week, in many cases cutting benchmark interest rates and buying bonds to ease market strains. Norway's Norges Bank cut its key interest rate to 0.25% Friday, saying that a number of businesses had closed and unemployment was rising in the oil-dependent economy.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.1% higher to $28.71 a barrel. Market sentiment was partly buoyed by a report from The Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration is considering a diplomatic intervention into the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war, analysts said.

Given the extreme volatility in global markets over the past few weeks, the mood among market participants remained subdued.

"Any day that you see a little bit of a rally, it tends to last a day at most, because the underlying problem of the virus is still there," said ING's Mr. Carnell.

Globally there are more than 246,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The disease that the virus causes, Covid-19, has killed more than 10,000 people, with the majority of these deaths taking place in China, Italy and Iran.

