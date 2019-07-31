Log in
Stocks: Options Traders Brace for GM To Make Big Move After Report -- WSJ

07/31/2019 | 02:51am EDT

By Gunjan Banerji

Shares of Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. have diverged this month, with Ford's stock price slipping and General Motors' rising.

Their fates could come together, however, when GM reports earnings this week, analysts said.

Ford has fallen about 6.7% in July, while GM is up 4.9%. They each have notched gains in 2019 of more than 20%.

Ford last week reported flat second-quarter operating income and a disappointing earnings outlook. Overall U.S. vehicle sales fell in the latest quarter and, analysts said, GM isn't immune to these types of headwinds.

"In light of [Ford's] drop after its number last week, I don't think GM is so different from [Ford] that its earnings would be much better," said Tom Preston, quantitative strategist at options education platform Tastytrade.

The forward price/earnings ratio, a traditional valuation measure, has ticked up for Ford and GM since the end of 2018.

Options traders appear to be bracing for a big move in GM stock. They are projecting a 3.9% move after it reports its earnings before the market opens on Thursday, above the average 3.5% move recorded over the past eight earnings releases, according to data provider Trade Alert. The forecast is based on a trade called a straddle, which doesn't measure whether the stock will go up or down, only the size of the swing in either direction. A straddle entails buying both bearish and bullish options that allow investors to buy or sell stock as a specific price.

"The risk in GM earnings...are certainly to the downside," said Shawn Cruz, manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.52% 9.55 Delayed Quote.25.49%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.61% 40.43 Delayed Quote.20.87%
S&P 500 -0.26% 3013.18 Delayed Quote.20.51%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP. -0.06% 51.38 Delayed Quote.4.94%
