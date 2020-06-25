Stocks Pare Early Losses as Bank Shares Jump

By Avantika Chilkoti

Financial stocks jumped Thursday, helping major U.S. stock indexes pare some of their early losses.

All three major benchmarks swung between gains and losses after opening the session modestly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 5 points, or less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also off less than 0.1%.

Shares of banks moved solidly higher following news that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is set to roll back a postcrisis rule that could free up tens of billions of dollars for major banks. The agency plans to pass a final rule Thursday to reduce the amount of cash that banks must set aside as collateral to cover potential losses on swap trades.

That helped take some of the attention away from a worrying rise in coronavirus cases in several states, which had knocked the major stock indexes down a day earlier by the biggest percentages in nearly two weeks.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index of the biggest banks in the U.S. rose 1.4% in recent trading, led by Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, among others.

Still, a number of stock-market sectors remained in red, particularly shares of companies that are sensitive to further economic disturbances wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of those losses followed the Labor Department reporting another 1.5 million jobless claims last week. Although jobless claims are considered a lagging indicator, there is some concern among analysts and investors that another round of statewide shutdowns could push those numbers higher.

Apple on Wednesday said it would shut more stores in the Houston area following a sharp rise in cases. Walt Disney agreed to postpone the reopening of its California amusement park after workers urged the company to reconsider resuming operations in both Florida and California, where new cases touched fresh highs this week.

"This appears to be coming as a bit of a wake-up call that the exit from lockdown is not going to be an easy one," said Hugh Gimber, a strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The focus has now shifted to policy decisions taken by state and city governments, he added. "Countries across the world are going to be reluctant to go back to the national-level lockdowns we had in March and April, so now you're having to go deeper to the state level."

Concerns about the potential damage stemming from a second wave of infections have been tempered by cautious optimism that authorities will avoid reinstating the most stringent restrictions.

"They don't seem to be going into lockdown, they want to avoid that as much as possible," said Jonas Golterman, senior markets economist at Capital Economics. "Authorities have some sense of how to deal with it and there's still the view out there that it's unlikely we're going to go into full lockdown -- and that's what really damages the economy."

Public-health officials expect uneven progress in containing the virus across the U.S., given municipalities' differing decisions on business closures, as well as testing and tracing efforts. In Louisiana, for example, a decision to further reopen the economy was delayed earlier this week amid a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

On Monday, shares of banks and some other financial firms topped the S&P 500's leaderboard. Amerprise Financial added 4.8%, while Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs gained 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively. JPMorgan advanced 2.1%.

But retailers, airliners and other companies particularly sensitive to further statewide shutdowns logged losses. American Airlines slid 2.8%, Kohl's declined 3.7% and MGM Resorts slipped 1.7%.

Walt Disney shares also fell, retreating 1.8% after The Wall Street Journal reported the entertainment group is considering pushing back the launch of "Mulan," in a sign that cinemas might not open as soon as many expected. Ally Financial's shares gained 11% after the company called off its merger with Cardholder Management Services, which had been unveiled in February before the coronavirus rocked markets.

In Europe, stocks erased earlier losses, rising 0.7%.

In Asia, South Korea's Kospi Composite lost 2.3% and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark dropped 1.2%. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday.

-- Michael Wursthorn contributed to this article.

