Stocks Pare Gains Ahead of Blue-Chip Earnings

By Joe Wallace, Frances Yoon and Karen Langley

U.S. stocks were largely flat Tuesday as more states prepared to relax coronavirus-containment measures, though a resurgence of economically-sensitive shares suggested growing optimism among investors about the path forward.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.4%, as declines in technology and health-care stocks, which have the smallest losses year-to-date of the 11 sectors, weighed against gains in the harder-hit energy, financial and industrial groups. The broad U.S. stock index is down about 11% in 2020.

"As states start to reopen their economies, I think those segments of the market that are more levered to economic growth, things like small-cap, banks, energy, seem to all be starting to lead a little bit," said John Zaller, chief investment officer of MAI Capital Management. "I think that's a good sign for the overall market recovery, that it's not just the megacap growth companies dominating the market."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4%.

Shares of smaller companies, which tend to be more exposed than larger firms to economic growth or weakness, also outperformed, with the Russell 2000 index adding 1.7%. The small-cap index is up 5.7% this week.

"Once you start to see small stocks doing better than large stocks, the market's starting to lean towards a bet that we're really recovering here," said Peter Mallouk, CEO and co-chief investment officer at Creative Planning, a wealth management firm.

After weeks of closures and social-distancing orders in the U.S., states including Mississippi, Tennessee and Colorado allowed some businesses to reopen Monday, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled details of plans to lift some restrictions, allowing retail stores and restaurants to open Friday at partial capacity. Detroit's car companies are targeting May 18 to resume some production at U.S. factories, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Ford Motor climbed 4.1%, while General Motors shares rose 0.6%. Ford also said it would restart most European manufacturing from May 4.

Investors trying to gauge the path forward for businesses grappling with the effects of the pandemic have been parsing earnings announcements for clues. Shares of 3M gained 2.1% after the manufacturer said profits rose 45% from a year before in the first quarter. The company's products include N95 face masks used by workers treating coronavirus patients, and it said sales grew in its medical business.

F5 Networks jumped 9.5% after the computer-networking company said its quarterly earnings benefited from the rise in working from home.

A handful of technology companies that have helped power U.S. stocks higher over the past month are set to report earnings in the coming days. Alphabet, parent of Google, is due to publish its first-quarter results after trading closes Tuesday, followed by Facebook and Microsoft on Wednesday and Amazon.com and Apple on Thursday.

Investors have been betting in recent weeks that the tech giants will be shielded from the worst of the economic fallout stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The five companies collectively account for around 20% of the market capitalization of the S&P 500.

"The market will get to test whether these companies really are as immune and as defensive as the market seems to think at the moment," said Mike Bell, a strategist for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "I don't think being online necessarily makes you immune to a potential cutback in advertising revenues."

In commodities, U.S. crude prices dropped 1.3% to $12.62 a barrel and are down 79% in 2020.

"I'm not sure we've seen the last of oil prices going lower," said Bhanu Baweja, chief strategist at UBS Group. Sliding oil markets will likely prompt further declines in shares of banks as well as energy companies, Mr. Baweja said. That is because lower oil prices will pull down inflation expectations and longer-term bond yields, acting as a drag on banks' profitability.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 1.7%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.2% while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended the day largely flat.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com, Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com and Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com