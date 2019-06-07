Stocks Rally After Jobs Data, Closing Strong Week

By Avantika Chilkoti and Michael Wursthorn

The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its rally Friday, putting the index on pace for its best week in more than six months, after lackluster employment figures for May fanned investors' expectations of loosened monetary policy.

The gains have pushed the blue-chip index up more than 1,000 points since Monday, a major rebound following six straight weeks of losses, with nearly all stocks in the Dow industrials notching gains.

Newfound optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon has been stoking the bounceback, which got a boost Friday following weaker-than-expected jobs data from the Labor Department.

Although worsening economic data just a month ago would have likely sent stock prices lower, investors have had a change of heart. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the central bank would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," suggesting a possible rate cut as a solution to contracting economic data.

Since then, major indexes have been in rally mode. The Dow industrials jumped more than 500 points on the day of Mr. Powell's comments, followed by a 207-point-gain on Wednesday after private-sector employment data also showed a steep drop in hiring activity.

Those convictions deepened Friday. The Dow industrials rose 263.28 points, or 1%, to 25983.94 after the Labor Department said hiring activity in the U.S. slowed, with employers adding 75,000 jobs, well below analysts' expectations.

"It does show some moderation in activity," said Evan Brown, head of macro asset allocation strategy at UBS Asset Management. "And it suggests a rate cut in either July or September is looking more likely than not."

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 added 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.7%.

At the same time, bond yields fell further. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.074%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.105% before the report.

Low interest rates have been a major pillar of support for the more-than-decade-old bull market, and analysts say the recent moves show investors are still heavily dependent on easy-money policies. Stock valuations are often calculated relative to bond yields, and lower rates helps stoke earnings growth, a key factor behind stock prices.

Investors who trade futures have placed a 79% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's July meeting, and a 95% chance of at least one cut by the meeting after that in September, according to CME Group. Those bets are higher than just a day earlier, before the release of the latest jobs data.

The run of gains this week has put all three major indexes on track to snap their losing streaks. The Dow rose 4.7% over the past five days, its first weekly gain after falling the past six, while the S&P climbed 4.4% following four straight weeks of declines. The Nasdaq is on track to add 3.9% to clinch its first gain after four consecutive weeks of losses.

"The markets are a slave to liquidity and when the Fed is accommodative, it's a good sign for the markets," said Lew Piantedosi, who leads Eaton Vance's growth-stocks team.

But there's a caveat, Mr. Piantedosi added. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China that sparked the recent downdraft in stocks remain unresolved. The U.S. is also at odds with Mexico, threatening tariffs in an effort to stem immigrants from trying to enter the country. Analysts worry that if trade tensions remain unchecked, tariffs could weigh on corporate profits and economic growth.

"We're in this tug of war between fed easing and easing liquidity versus global growth killed by trade wars," Mr. Piantedosi said.

Stocks in other parts of the world got a lift, too. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.9%, putting it up 2.3% for the week, its best gain since early April. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5% and climbed 1.4% over the week.

