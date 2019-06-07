Stocks Rally After Jobs Data, Closing Strong Week -- Update

By Michael Wursthorn

The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its rally Friday, notching its best week in more than six months, after lackluster employment figures for May fanned investors' expectations of loosened monetary policy.

The gains helped pushed the blue-chip index up nearly 1,170 points over the past five days, a major rebound following six straight weeks of losses, with all stocks in the Dow industrials advancing at least 2%.

Newfound optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates stoked the bounceback, which got a boost Friday following weaker-than-expected jobs data from the U.S. Labor Department.

Although disappointing economic data just a month ago would have likely sent stock prices lower, investors have had a change of heart.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the central bank would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion," suggesting a possible rate cut as a solution to contracting economic data.

Since then, major indexes have been in rally mode.

The Dow industrials jumped more than 500 points on the day of Mr. Powell's comments, followed by a 207-point gain Wednesday after private-sector employment data showed a steep drop in hiring. activity.

Investors' convictions of a rate cut deepened Friday.

The Dow industrials rose 263.28 points, or 1%, to 25983.94 after the Labor Department said hiring activity in the U.S. slowed, with employers adding 75,000 jobs, well below analysts' expectations.

"It does show some moderation in activity," said Evan Brown, head of macro asset allocation strategy at UBS Asset Management. "And it suggests a rate cut in either July or September is looking more likely than not."

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 added 29.85 points, or 1%, to 2873.34, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 126.55 points, or 1.7%, to 7742.10.

The upbeat performance helped all three major indexes snap losing streaks.

The Dow jumped 4.7% over the past five days, its first weekly gain after falling the past six, while the S&P gained 4.4% following four straight weeks of declines. The Nasdaq added 3.9% to clinch its first gain after four consecutive weeks of losses.

The Dow is now off just 3.1% from its October record, while the S&P 500 has climbed back within 2.5% of its April 30 closing high.

Everything from shares of technology companies to staid stocks like consumer staples and utilities notched gains over the week. Shares of Apple jumped 8.6%, its biggest weekly gain since August, while Procter & Gamble added 5.7%, its strongest run since October.

At the same time, bond yields fell further. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.085% following the jobs report, a new low for the trailing year after tumbling five straight weeks.

Low interest rates have been a major pillar of support for the more-than-decade-old bull market, and analysts say the recent moves show investors are still heavily dependent on easy-money policies. Stock valuations are often calculated relative to bond yields, and lower rates help stoke earnings growth, a key factor behind stock prices.

Investors who trade futures have placed an 86% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's July meeting, and a 95% chance of at least one cut by the meeting after that in September, according to CME Group. Those bets are higher than just a day earlier, before the release of the latest jobs data.

"The markets are a slave to liquidity, and when the Fed is accommodative, it's a good sign for the markets," said Lew Piantedosi, who leads Eaton Vance's growth-stocks team.

Despite the heavy bets on a rate cut, some analysts and banks say the Fed isn't likely to cut rates simply because some measures of economic growth are weakening.

In a note Friday, Jefferies analysts said Fed policy is already fairly "accommodative," adding that the central bank probably won't change its stance on interest rates "until data signals a significant threat to the economy."

Friday's jobs report, on its own, doesn't suggest that just yet, Jefferies added.

Besides that, new flare-ups in trade tensions could easily puncture investors' optimism, leading to a fresh bout of selling, Mr. Piantedosi added.

China and the U.S. still haven't reached a deal, and analysts don't expect much progress at least until President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at the Group of 20 summit of world leaders in Japan later this month.

"We're in this tug of war between Fed easing and easing liquidity versus global growth killed by trade wars," Mr. Piantedosi said.

The U.S. has been at odds with Mexico, threatening tariffs to slow migration over the southern U.S. border. But the countries reached a deal, President Trump tweeted late Friday, saying those tariffs, which had been set to go into effect Monday, were being "indefinitely suspended."

Stocks in other parts of the world got a lift, too. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.9%, putting it up 2.3% for the week, its best gain since early April. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5% and climbed 1.4% over the week.

Avantika Chilkoti contributed to this article

