Stocks Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains

By Avantika Chilkoti, Gunjan Banerji and Joanne Chiu

U.S. stocks rallied Friday, putting major indexes on track for a second consecutive week of gains, buoyed by optimism that parts of the American economy may begin reopening in coming days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 360 points, or 1.6%, led higher by shares of Boeing. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%.

The gains this week are especially notable because they build on a blockbuster week for stocks. Last week, the S&P 500 logged its biggest one-week percentage gain since 1974, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq recorded its biggest one-week percentage gain since 2009.

All three indexes are still down more than 12% from their mid-February highs, but they have roughly cut their losses in half since late March.

President Trump on Thursday said some states with few coronavirus cases could proceed to the first phase of lifting restrictions on social and business activity as early as Friday. He declined to name them, deferring to governors, but said there are as many as 29 states that could soon begin the process of opening.

Speculation about possible coronavirus treatments also buoyed markets. A report that Gilead Sciences's experimental drug remdesivir might be performing well in clinical trials of Covid-19 patients sent shares of the drugmaker up 8.4%.

Although effective drugs might take years to develop, the developments are catalysts to suggest the situation isn't as bad as feared and that markets would recover, said Andy Maynard, managing director of equities sales and trading at China Renaissance Securities.

"The market has attempted, where possible, to take a glass half-full view," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, pointing to news about infection rates slowing in some countries, as well as plans for a smooth reopening of economies.

"The virus and its fallout is something that's going to plague us for some time," he cautioned.

The pandemic has killed more than 33,200 people in the U.S. and infected about 671,000.

Meanwhile, many investors have piled into some of the highflying technology shares that have long powered the stock market. Amazon and Netflix have both climbed more than 10% this week. And the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite is on track to gain 5% for the week, outpacing the S&P 500's 1.8% advance.

Still, some investors remain anxious about the recent rally, with some skeptical how long it will last. Piotr Matys, an emerging-markets strategist at Rabobank, called the surge in stocks a "false rebound."

"I don't think that the worst is over," Mr. Matys said. "The market is way too optimistic thinking that those restrictions will be removed and we will be back to normal. We won't be. It is going to take many more months after those restrictions are removed before people will start going out, going to restaurants and spending more."

Shares of Boeing climbed 12% after the plane maker said it would restart production of its wide-body commercial jetliners in the Seattle area following a three-week shutdown.

As investors jumped into stocks, they pulled back from haven assets. Gold dropped 1.8%, while the yield on 10-year Treasurys ticked up to 0.655%, from 0.609% on Thursday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

The spotlight is now increasingly on corporate earnings, which kicked off this week with reports from major U.S. banks led by JPMorgan Chase and blue-chip companies like Johnson & Johnson.

"Earnings season has the potential to act as a bit of a wake-up call because companies are going to be providing some clearer guidance on how they see this hitting their revenues in 2020," Mr. Gimber said, adding that companies could be forced to limit dividends and buybacks.

Among the companies reporting next week are Coca-Cola, Netflix and Delta Air Lines.

Overseas, an unprecedented -- but widely expected -- plunge in Chinese economic activity in the first quarter failed to faze investors. China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first three months of 2020, compared with a year earlier, in the first such contraction since Beijing began reporting quarterly gross domestic product in 1992. The pullback was less than what economists had forecast.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 1.6%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7%.

The economic data "was telling the market what we already knew: that China was in lockdown for much of the first quarter, so economic activity was pretty grim," said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in London.

"The focus in China at the moment is on how they are able to lift lockdown measures and how they are able to return their economy to a more normal state while trying to avoid a second wave of infection," he added.

In other parts of Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 3.2% higher. The index has now gained more than 20% from a closing low in March.

