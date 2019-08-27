Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks: Ralph Lauren Recovery Is Put at Risk by Prospect of Higher Costs -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 02:49am EDT

By Michael Wursthorn

Ralph Lauren Corp.'s U.S. turnaround is hanging by a thread, putting its shares at risk of a deeper pullback.

Some analysts are cutting their financial forecasts for the fashion company, predicting flat revenue and lower earnings for its fiscal year as weaker tourist spending, tightening inventory at department stores and tariffs pressure a brand that had already been struggling with tepid demand.

The company's shares have slumped nearly 26% since the end of June -- including Monday's 0.3% drop -- and are on pace for their biggest quarterly decline in almost four years.

Analysts cut their forecasts for Ralph Lauren following the latest escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions this month. For the fiscal year ending in March, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts predict little change in sales from the previous year and have cut their earnings projections.

The company said last month, before the latest escalation in tariffs, that it expected sales for the fiscal year to grow as much as 3%.

Analysts across Wall Street now predict Ralph Lauren's earnings to contract 0.7% for the quarter ending in September, after initially forecasting positive growth just a month ago, according to FactSet.

Additional tariffs are set to take effect on Chinese imports next month, potentially forcing Ralph Lauren to absorb higher costs or pass those on by raising prices. Neither of those options is ideal for the struggling fashion designer, analysts said, since the first will likely further crimp profit margins, while the latter has the potential to alienate consumers.

Macy's Inc. already said earlier this month that customers don't have an appetite for higher prices. The department store also said it plans to cut back its inventory in the second half of the year, another factor that would hurt sales of Ralph Lauren products, analysts added.

In response, Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren's price target to $76, a 9% decrease from where the shares closed on Monday.

A Ralph Lauren spokeswoman declined to comment further, but pointed to the company's previously disclosed efforts to reduce its dependency on China. As of July 2019, the company had less than a quarter of its manufacturing based in China, down from about a third in its last fiscal year.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications As of July 2019, Ralph Lauren had less than a quarter of its manufacturing based in China, down from about a third in its last fiscal year. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that about a third of manufacturing was currently based in China and that it would fall to less than a quarter by July 2020. (Aug. 26)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACY'S -1.54% 14.71 Delayed Quote.-50.60%
RALPH LAUREN CORP -0.33% 83.63 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
S&P 500 1.10% 2878.38 Delayed Quote.13.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:39aBanks lead Britain's FTSE 100 lower; IWG shines
RE
03:29aLondon leads European markets lower as investors play waiting game
RE
02:49aStocks: Ralph Lauren Recovery Is Put at Risk by Prospect of Higher Costs -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aStocks: Tech Giants Lose Luster For Investors -- WSJ
DJ
01:47aAsia stocks, bond yields rise on hopes of easing trade war tension
RE
01:47aAsia stocks, bond yields rise on hopes of easing trade war tension
RE
08/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise On Cautious Optimism Over Trade War
DJ
08/26Stocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
08/26Stocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
08/26Stocks, dollar rise as U.S.-China trade rhetoric softens
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
2ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : NORDIC OUTLOOK: Muted global growth amid extreme yields
4SUEZ : SUEZ : to propose Operations and Maintenance Contract for wastewater services in Sumgayit
5HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HK HLD : Britain to make Huawei decision on 5G by the autumn - digital minister

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group