Stocks Regain Some Footing Amid Bout of Volatility

By Jessica Menton and Patricia Kowsmann

U.S. stocks were roughly flat Thursday, giving investors a bit of relief after several jittery days in markets over fears of a slowing global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 25117, giving the index a chance of snapping two consecutive days of losses. The S&P 500 was roughly flat, led by gains in consumer-discretionary and health-care shares. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down less than 0.1%. All three indexes are down at least 1% so far this week.

Stock markets moved lower in recent days on concerns about trade tensions between the U.S. and China crimping growth around the world, pushing investors to seek safety in bonds.

Some investors speculate that the Federal Reserve could be forced to cut rates to boost growth, but economists have also said worries may be exaggerated, particularly regarding how serious the U.S.-China spat may be.

"Investors over the past few days have been coming to grips with the trade deal falling apart," said Tom Martin, a senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "There's been a lot of uncertainty. It's taken people awhile to adjust their thinking from a 'Goldilocks' economy to just how 'Goldilocks' is it?"

Aaron Anderson, senior vice president of research at Fisher Investments, said investors should consider President Trump's likely willingness to resolve matters with China ahead of the U.S. election campaign in 2020.

"He would much rather go into that campaign season with some sort of trade victory than continuing to be embroiled in this trade spat with China," Mr. Anderson said.

Traders were also sifting through data released Thursday that showed the U.S. economy grew at a slightly slower rate in the first three months of 2019 than previously estimated. Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S., rose at a 3.1% annual rate in the first quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, the Commerce Department said.

Also on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree rose 3.7% after the discount retailer said its sales rose in the first quarter, helped by a turnaround at the company's Family Dollar stores.

Meanwhile, apparel company PVH, whose brands include Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, cut its full-year forecast amid a stronger U.S. dollar and retail softness in the U.S. and China. Shares slid 14%.

U.S. bond yields, meanwhile, ticked up to 2.243% Thursday from 2.238% Wednesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was flat.

Some central banks have also played down worries about an economic slowdown. On Wednesday, the European Central Bank said in its financial stability report that while growth slowed down in the euro area in the first half of the year, "the available data suggest that the economic recovery in the euro area has been delayed but not derailed."

Global benchmark Brent crude oil was down 3% at $65.82 a barrel. Gold prices, which tend to rise when investors are worried, ticked up 0.5%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%. In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3%.

