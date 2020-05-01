Stocks Return to Their Winning Ways in Week of Extremes

By Paul Vigna

This was a week of extremes. The economic data continue to be awful. Gross domestic product in the first quarter fell at its worst rate since the last recession. Consumer spending in March dropped to its lowest rate since 1959. Second-quarter data will be worse, and hope for a recovery is still just that: hope.

On the other hand, the Federal Reserve gave a "whatever it takes" pledge, and there is potential for a coronavirus treatment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are up about 2.5% on the week and the Nasdaq Composite is up 3% heading into Friday's trading, and even battered small-caps such as those in the Russell 2000 got in on the game. The Russell is up 6.3% this week.

Let's look at this week's winners and losers.

Winner: Gilead Sciences Inc.

The single best piece of news this week: Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir looked promising in treating Covid-19. This is the news everyone has been desperately waiting for, an indication that there is a treatment at hand.

Gilead shares rose, of course. They are up 5.5% on the week and 29% this year. Health care has been a relatively bright spot in a battered market. The sector is down 2.2% in the S&P 500 this year. Only tech is performing better.

Now, the value of Gilead's win this week goes beyond stock valuations and price/earnings ratios, really. However, there is a key point that investors need to keep in mind: Remdesivir is expected to have only a modest effect on Gilead's value.

SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges estimates fair value for the stock at around $70. Shares closed at $84 on Thursday.

Loser: Coty Inc.

It isn't hard to come up with an investment thesis for beauty-products maker Coty Inc. At some point, lockdowns and stay-at-home orders will be lifted. Personal grooming will become a thing again, and Coty products will fly off the shelves.

Sounds like a buy, right? Again, fundamentals matter. Coty has been trying since last year to sell its professional-beauty unit and some other assets as part of a plan to trim down its bloated roster of brand names and pay down debt.

Bidders this week put their offers on the shelf, wanting more time to assess the economic damage. The news sent shares down. They are off 13% this week -- and it has been a good week for stocks, mind you -- and more than 50% this year.

Coty's financial health is mixed. It still has some cash coming in the door, room under its credit line and no debt payments maturing until 2023. But it hasn't been profitable in three years and is struggling to pay its dividend. (It offered shareholders a mix of stock and cash, hoping to save money).

The silver lining of the sale delay could be that Coty avoids selling at the bottom, Wells Fargo analyst Joe Lachky said. But for Coty, like so many others, time is becoming a vise grip, getting tighter the longer the pandemic lasts.

Next Week: Jobs

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly jobs report is released on the first Friday of the month, except for when the first of the month doesn't give the agency enough time to compile the numbers. That is the case this May, which begins on a Friday. Thus, the report arrives Friday, May 8.

Last month's report, covering March, still didn't reflect the full impact of the pandemic on the jobs market. This report, covering April, will. The March report showed 700,000 Americans lost their jobs, with the unemployment rate at 4.4%. The April numbers will almost certainly be worse.

Write to Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com