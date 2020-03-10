Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stocks Revive After Dow's Worst Day in 12 Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 04:43am EDT

By Xie Yu

International markets regained ground after Monday's bruising selloff, with American stock futures gaining 2.6%, as investors welcomed the prospect of new U.S. tax cuts and other measures to counter the economic pain caused by the coronavirus.

President Trump said Monday his administration would discuss several proposals with Congress, including a possible payroll-tax cut and help for hourly wage earners.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 1.2%, following its biggest one-day decline since October 2008. Futures tied to the S&P 500 jumped 2.6%, suggesting U.S. stocks could claw back some of their losses when trading begins later in the day.

Major U.S. stock indexes suffered their steepest single-day falls since 2008 on Monday, tumbling more than 7%, after oil prices slid the most since the Gulf War in January 1991. Indexes in Germany, France and Britain slid into bear markets, as did some sectors of the U.S. market.

In another sign of improving investor confidence Tuesday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 0.651%, suggesting demand for the safest assets had abated somewhat. The yield hit a historic low of 0.339% on Monday as investors rushed for cover, before settling at 0.501%. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

"What we see today on global markets is led by U.S. stock futures," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Société Générale in Hong Kong. "Markets are welcoming some policy shifts that seem [likely] to be taken by the U.S. government, including payroll tax cuts, or targeted measures easing cash-flow issues for some companies."

However, Mr. Benzimra said markets would remain volatile and the collapse in oil prices, plus the stock-market selloff, would hurt the real economy.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rebounded to close up 3.1%, after an initial fall that would have left it in bear-market territory had it held through the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 pared steep early losses to add 0.9%. The yen, which had soared against the dollar on Monday in another sign of investor anxiety, weakened 1.4%, with $1 buying about Yen103.80.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, recouped some of the previous session's losses, rising about 4.8% to $35.95 a barrel.

In China, President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan for a surprise visit. This was his first trip to the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic since the health crisis began, and comes as China reports a steep decline in the number of new cases.

"President Xi's trip to Wuhan is declaring China has largely brought the coronavirus under control," said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities. Mr. Pang said that in turn had helped shore up investor confidence in China's economic outlook.

In mainland China, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.8% higher. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong added 2%.

"It is quite normal for the market to have a minor revision after the brutal selloff on Monday, but it is far from a rebound," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bocom International Holdings.

Mr. Hong said the Trump administration proposals appeared to reassure investors by suggesting "the government still has measures to contain the damage brought by the coronavirus."

However, Mr. Hong added, many uncertainties remained, including energy prices, and what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do to follow its emergency interest-rate cut last week.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -7.79% 23851.02 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
HANG SENG 1.50% 25423.29 Real-time Quote.-11.15%
NASDAQ 100 -6.83% 7948.027167 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -7.29% 7950.675746 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
NIKKEI 225 0.85% 19867.12 Real-time Quote.-9.84%
S&P 500 -7.60% 2746.56 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
S&P/ASX 200 3.11% 5939.6 Real-time Quote.-7.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Revive After Dow's Worst Day in 12 Years
DJ
04:42aEUROPE : European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain
RE
04:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Revive After Dow's Worst Day in 12 Years -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Revive After Dow's Worst Day in 12 Years -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Revive After Dow's Worst Day in 12 Years -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:19aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Revive After Dow's Worst Day in 12 Years -- Update
DJ
12:08aGlobal Stock Selloff Moderates
DJ
03/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow plunge reflects a 'lack of confidence' in U.S. response to coronavirus -Pelosi
RE
03/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall More Than 7% in Dow's Worst Day Since 2008
DJ
03/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Coronavirus, oil collapse erase $5 trillion from U.S. stocks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA PLANS TO EXPAND CAR PARTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SHANGHAI: government document

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group