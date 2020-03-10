Stocks Revive After Dow's Worst Day in 12 Years

By Joe Wallace and Xie Yu

Global stocks and oil prices rebounded after Monday's precipitous declines, which had seen energy prices suffer historic losses and U.S. equities post their biggest drop since the global financial crisis.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 3.7% Tuesday, suggesting U.S. stocks may claw back some lost ground after the blue-chips index posted its biggest fall since 2008. Shares in energy companies and miners, among the biggest losers on Monday, helped push the Stoxx Europe 600 up 2.9%.

Investors remained wary about the outlook for global markets, noting that stocks remain well below where they started the week. President Trump's pledges to discuss measures such as cutting payroll taxes with Congress to ease the economic pain caused by the coronavirus outbreak were met with cautious optimism.

"You could call it a dead-cat bounce," Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at State Street Global Advisors, said of the rally in markets Tuesday. "If there's more fiscal and local economic policy by governments, that could be a good Band-Aid to staunch the bleeding."

The funds he oversees have been selling stocks and moving into cash daily, a defensive move designed to protect their investments from massive volatility, Mr. Kassam said.

In one sign of investors' anxiety being tempered, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose to 0.651%, suggesting that demand for the safest assets had eased. The yield hit a historic low of 0.339% on Monday as investors rushed for cover, before settling at 0.501%. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, recouped some of the previous session's losses, rising about 4.9% to $36.06 a barrel. That is still a far cry from the roughly $53-a-barrel level that it was trading at toward the start of this month.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rebounded to close up 3.1%. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8%.

In China, President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan for a surprise visit. This was his first trip to the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic since the health crisis began, and comes as China reports a steep decline in the number of new cases.

"President Xi's trip to Wuhan is declaring China has largely brought the coronavirus under control," said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities. Mr. Pang said that in turn had helped shore up investor confidence in China's economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong added 1.4%.

"It is quite normal for the market to have a minor revision after the brutal selloff on Monday, but it is far from a rebound," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bocom International Holdings.

The Trump administration's proposals appeared to reassure investors by suggesting "the government still has measures to contain the damage brought by the coronavirus," Mr. Hong said. However, many uncertainties remained, including energy prices, and what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do to follow its emergency interest-rate cut last week, he said.

