Stocks Rise After Dow's Best Day in 87 Years

U.S. stocks jumped Wednesday after lawmakers reached an agreement with the White House to move forward on a $2 trillion stimulus package to help buoy the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 628 points, or 3%, to 21333, extending gains after posting its biggest one-day rally in 87 years Tuesday. The S&P 500 climbed 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4%.

Investors have been eager to see the government commit to further aid for the economy as the growing coronavirus pandemic has shut factories, sent students home from universities and upended travel for millions of Americans. The pending legislation is likely to include direct financial checks to many Americans, as well as loans to businesses -- reassuring to those who have been worried about the economic fallout from the pandemic.

"It's obviously a very significant package, unprecedented in peacetime," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

But Mr. Hunter that the measure wouldn't be enough to prevent output from contracting sharply in the second quarter. "We've seen significant parts of the economy shut down, and there's nothing that the Fed or fiscal stimulus can do to change that," he said.

Shares of airlines and aerospace companies soared on bets that the industry would be one of the major beneficiaries of the stimulus package.

Dow heavyweight Boeing jumped 19%, giving a boost to the blue-chip average. United Airlines added 15% and American Airlines rose 19%.

Energy stocks also rebounded, with the S&P 500 energy sector jumping 5.4%. Oil producers and exporters have been one of the worst-hit in the selloff of the past few weeks, hurt by both worries about falling demand for oil due to the pandemic and a price war among global producers.

Markets in Europe were choppy: The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1% after trading around the flatline earlier in the day.

Fresh survey data Wednesday showed that German business sentiment plunged further than initially estimated in March, adding to investors' concerns about a deep recession in the eurozone.

Globally, cases of infection surpassed 420,000 Wednesday, with more than 18,900 dead, as the disease reached far corners of the world including the U.S. territory of Guam. In the U.K., Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for the coronavirus. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were also postponed until 2021.

"It's a health problem and that needs to be the primary thing the market feels has been addressed, meaning the infection rate has peaked and we get a sense of the damage done by the shut down," said Hani Redha, multiasset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. "Without that, it's very difficult for the market to assess the downside."

Earlier in the day, major markets in Asia closed higher, with Japan's Nikkei Stock Average advancing over 8% as investors cheered the agreement between U.S. lawmakers and the Trump administration.

"This is definitely a step in the right direction," Paul Sandhu, head of multi-assets quant solutions for the Asia-Pacific region at BNP Paribas Asset Management. "What we needed right away was an economic buffer essentially stabilizing the downside risk for the next three or four months while the virus hopefully starts to dissipate."

Some investors in Asia are buying stocks for the first time in weeks, according to Catherine Yeung, investment director at Fidelity International in Hong Kong.

However, Ms. Yeung characterized this as "bottom-fishing," or bargain-hunting, and said markets could stay volatile as the pandemic continued to spread globally. Confirmed cases world-wide passed 400,000 on Tuesday.

"It's too early to tell whether we are on a path to recovery" economically, Ms. Yeung said. "What will be telling are the rescue packages we see in the weeks and months [ahead] that will provide unprecedented support for jobs and wages."

