Stocks Rise as Investors Hope for Trade Progress

By Paul J. Davies and Asjylyn Loder

U.S. stocks rose Thursday morning, with the S&P 500 on track to snap a four-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7%, lifted by hopes that the U.S. and China might make progress on their trade dispute at the G-20 meeting of the world's largest economies this weekend.

The outlook for the talks is uncertain. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to present President Trump with a set of terms the U.S. should meet before Beijing is ready to settle a market-rattling trade confrontation.

Among the preconditions, said Chinese officials with knowledge of the plan, Beijing is insisting that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Beijing also wants the U.S. to lift all punitive tariffs and drop efforts to get China to buy even more U.S. exports than Beijing said it would when the two leaders last met in December.

"There's a lot riding on what happens with China this week," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager of SlateStone Wealth, which manages $750 million investor assets. "Because if the president returns home with no deal, and they just walk away -- no handshake, no picture taking -- then the market is not going to like that."

Real estate led the rally Thursday morning while consumer staples dipped. CBRE Group Inc., a commercial real estate investment firm, gained 2.7% to $51.09 a share.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between small gains and losses, weighed down by Boeing Co. The U.S. aircraft maker declined 2.2% to $366.80 a share in after news late Wednesday that federal regulators identified a new software problem with the troubled 737 MAX, which has been grounded after two fatal crashes.

European indexes were little changed after eurozone survey data showed manufacturers in the bloc were at their most downbeat this month since September 2013. European consumers were more optimistic, but the overall European Economic Sentiment Indicator hit its lowest level since August 2016.

The slowdown in Europe is feeding expectations of potential rate cuts to come from the European Central Bank, according to economists. Yields on 10-year German bunds fell further, hitting minus 0.31%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell to 2.04%, according to FactSet.

Shares of Bayer AG rose 8.9% after the company set up a supervisory committee to address its legal battle with cancer patients over its herbicide Roundup.

Asian stocks were also buoyed by hopes that the U.S. and China will reach a truce on trade. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.7%.

A trade deal wouldn't necessarily mean an immediate boost for economic activity: Singapore's central bank issued a warning on growth for the year on Thursday, with manufacturing and trade looking particularly weak.

Exports from the Southeast Asian city-state have dropped more than 9% since the start of the year, and analysts at Maybank, a local investment bank, warned that even if a trade were struck soon, its effects might only materialize in the final quarter of this year.

U.S. benchmark oil futures advanced 0.3% to $59.56 a barrel. Gold declined 0.6% to $1,407.60 an ounce.

