News : Markets
Stocks Rise on GDP Data, Earnings

07/26/2019 | 10:02am EDT

By Lauren Almeida

U.S. stocks rose after a set of strong premarket earnings reports and as new data showed the domestic economy posted healthy growth in the second quarter.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% shortly after the opening bell. The Nasdaq Composite added 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher 0.1%.

New data released early Friday showed that U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said, narrowly above the 2% expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. stocks advanced their records this week as the latest batch of second quarter earnings trickled in, before edging lower on Thursday. Strong financial results after the market closed Thursday and premarket Friday helped buoy major indexes in recent trading.

Alphabet's shares jumped 10% after it reported strong profit, while Amazon.com fell 1.6% in recent trading after its earnings report brought an end to its record quarterly profit streak. Twitter was up 7.9% after it reported strong user and revenue growth in its second quarter.

McDonald's rose 1.3% following stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.3%, led by gains in its media and food and beverage sectors.

The U.K.'s Pearson soared 6% after the world's biggest publisher of textbooks reported better-than-expected earnings and boosted its forecast. Nestlé climbed more than 2% after the Swiss food giant posted higher first-half sales.

The British pound slipped about 0.2% against the U.S. dollar as the risk of a no-deal Brexit rose, after European Union officials reiterated that the current divorce agreement couldn't be renegotiated.

Asian stocks wavered, with stocks in Shanghai up 0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.7% and Japan's Nikkei down 0.5%.

Car maker Nissan's shares dropped 3.2% Friday after the company said Thursday it would cut 9% of its global workforce following a profit drop in the latest quarter.

In commodities, U.S. crude-oil futures climbed for a second day, trading up 0.3% to $56.17 a barrel, as investors awaited a Sunday meeting for further signals on recent tensions with Iran.

Gunjan Banerji contributed to this article

Write to Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 27180.96 Delayed Quote.16.35%
HANG SENG -0.71% 28375.25 Real-time Quote.10.57%
NASDAQ 100 1.05% 8012.279251 Delayed Quote.25.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.94% 8314.790741 Delayed Quote.24.36%
NIKKEI 225 -0.45% 21658.15 Real-time Quote.8.02%
S&P 500 0.48% 3017.95 Delayed Quote.20.45%
