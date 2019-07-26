Stocks Rise on GDP Data, Earnings

By Gunjan Banerji and Lauren Almeida

U.S. stocks rose after a set of strong earnings reports and data showing that the domestic economy grew at a healthy pace in the second quarter.

The gains, as well as an increase in U.S. government bond prices, came after data released early Friday showed that the gross domestic product grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said, narrowly above the 2% expected by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

The figures were boosted by U.S. shoppers. Consumer spending, which makes up more than two-thirds of the economy, recorded the strongest pace of growth since late 2017.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.

U.S. stocks advanced this week as the latest batch of second-quarter earnings trickled in, before edging lower Thursday. Strong financial results after the market closed Thursday and premarket Friday helped buoy major indexes in recent trading.

"It's just really a reaction to the big three tech names: Amazon, Alphabet and Intel," said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management, of Friday's stock moves. Mr. Cronk added that he is still optimistic about tech companies' trajectories.

Alphabet's shares jumped 9.7% after it reported strong profit, making it one of the biggest gainers in the S&P 500, right behind Twitter. Twitter was up 10.5% after it reported strong user and revenue growth in its second quarter.

Amazon.com fell 2.1% in recent trading after its earnings report brought an end to its record quarterly profit streak. Intel stock rose 0.5% after its latest earnings fell but still beat analysts' expectations.

In commodities, U.S. crude-oil futures slipped 0.1% to $55.96 a barrel, as investors awaited a Sunday meeting for further signals on recent tensions with Iran.

Elsewhere, Asian stocks wavered, with stocks in Shanghai up 0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.7% and Japan's Nikkei down 0.5%.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com and Lauren Almeida at lauren.almeida@wsj.com