Stocks Rise on Hopes for Progress on Trade

By David Hodari

Global stocks extended their early-week gains Tuesday on hopes that U.S.-China trade talks will bear fruit, even as further signs of weakness in the technology sector emerged.

In the U.S., futures pointed to opening gains of 0.6% for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was up 1.1%.

The general optimism also lifted oil prices, with Brent crude up 1.6% at $58.25 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures up 1.6% at $49.29 a barrel, bolstered by Saudi Arabia's intention to cut crude exports.

U.S.-based technology companies climbed in premarket trade -- Microsoft and IBM were up 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively -- even after Samsung Electronics said it expects fourth-quarter operating profit to slide 29%. The South Korean tech giant cited "mounting macro uncertainties" in another signal that concerns over trade and slower revenue growth have begun to bite tech giants around the world. The news echoed Apple's downbeat guidance from last week.

A 1.7% drop in the company's share price contributed to a 0.6% fall in the South Korean Kospi index.

Japan's Nikkei benchmark climbed 0.8%, aided by a 5.7% increase for telecommunications firm SoftBank, which came after the company announced it was ditching its plan to invest $16 billion in shared-office space provider WeWork and instead planning a reduced deal of roughly $2 billion.

With the midlevel trade talks continuing Tuesday, investors were watching for further signs of softening in the tensions that roiled equities markets during 2018. The unexpected appearance of Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on the first day of negotiations was praised by the U.S. delegation as a signal of the seriousness with which Beijing was taking the summit.

Jitters around trade have formed a key plank in market bears' forecasts for slowing global growth over the coming year, but calmer trading this week suggests that some fund managers have moved into "wait-and-see mode" before making further investments, according to Nick Peters, portfolio manager at Fidelity International.

"We expect greater transparency on a lot of outstanding issues over the next few months, particularly on Brexit, any kind of resolution from trade negotiations and further economic data out of the U.S. and China," Mr. Peters said. "All of that, plus central bank policy, will help investors decide on what the growth outlook will be."

Looking ahead, traders were watching for the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, due out later in the week, as well as Fed board-member speeches for clues on future U.S. monetary policy.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week soothed investors' concerns that central bank's prospective policy was too aggressive, when he said Friday that he was "prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly" if necessary.

Still, Mr. Powell has indicated the importance of economic data in his decision making, and U.S. inflation numbers, expected Friday, will also be keenly anticipated.

"Aside from trade, Fed policy and U.S. economic data are the two things on the market's mind," said Bilal Hafeez, global head of G10 FX and rates strategy at Nomura. "Powell won't be as aggressive on rates this year as he was last year and so we're quite pessimistic on the dollar."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was last up 0.2%, cutting its five-day losses to 0.3%. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys, meanwhile, was 2.695%, having climbed from 2.684% late Monday in a signal of greater investor calm. Yields tend to rise as prices fall.

Elsewhere, shareholders were watching for headlines on the partial U.S. government shutdown, with President Trump set to give a prime-time address in an attempt to garner public support for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

European investors were keeping an eye on Brexit developments, with Prime Minister Theresa May attempting to gain support for the deal she negotiated with European Union lawmakers ahead of a vote next week that she is widely expected to lose.

In commodities, gold was down 0.5% at $1,283.31 a troy ounce, with the precious metal tending to weaken with a strengthening dollar.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com