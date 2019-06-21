Stocks Round Out a Winning Week -- Update

By Corrie Driebusch and Will Horner

U.S. stocks notched a banner week, fueled by a signal from the Federal Reserve that it could cut short-term rates in the months ahead if economic conditions worsen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly flirted with record territory on Friday before turning negative in the last half-hour of trading. For the week, all three major U.S. stock indexes gained at least 2.2%, with the S&P 500 hitting its first record close since April. Bond prices rose, pushing 10-year Treasury yields down to 2% for the first time since 2016.

"Essentially everything rallied this week," said Joseph Amato, chief investment officer of equities at Neuberger Berman, adding that along with stocks and bond prices rising, the price of oil jumped in recent trading sessions. "Central banks came out and surprised folks with a more accommodative approach, and enthusiasm built around Trump and China meeting. That created a lot of momentum."

The Dow industrials rose 2.4% this week and are on pace for their best month in years. The gains come as investors are delicately balancing indications that trade disputes may lead to slower economic growth around the world with optimism that President Trump will move closer to a China trade deal in meetings at the G-20 summit. The investors are also considering the possibility that central banks will step in and cut rates if economies do falter.

On Friday, the blue-chip index fell 34.04 points, or 0.1%, to 26719.13, after earlier rising as high as 26907.37. To reach a record close, the average needed to finish above 26828.39, its Oct. 3 record closing level.

The S&P 500 lost 3.72 points, or 0.1%, to 2950.46, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 19.63 points, or 0.2%, to 8031.71. The Dow industrials are up about 7.7% in June; if the gains hold, it will be their best monthly performance since October 2015.

Investors have contended this year with signs of a slowdown in the global economy, coupled with the risk that U.S. tariffs on trading partners could worsen that cooling. Those fears hurt U.S. stocks last month, dragging major indexes to their worst May since 2010.

On Friday, data out of Europe and Asia again pointed to a slowdown in growth. European output data suggested a decline in activity for the region's manufacturing sectors, weighing on the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600, which fell 0.4% on Friday, even as it ended the week up 1.6%, its third consecutive weekly rise.

The latest European data failed to offer fresh hope on the prospects for the global economy, said Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank. The region's growth "doesn't seem to have a lot of momentum behind it," he added.

In Asia, indexes were mostly lower after data showed orders booked at Japanese factories were at the weakest level in three years, while a decline in new orders suggested a significant pickup in activity is unlikely over coming months.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei index slipped almost 1%, though it still rose 0.7% for the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3% on Friday, but it climbed 5% in the past week.

This week's rally was initially sparked by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who on Tuesday said the bank could roll out fresh stimulus as soon as its next policy meeting in June. Later that day, Trump suggested in a tweet that trade talks with China had taken a turn for the better. On Wednesday, the Fed signaled that it would start to lower interest rates if the economic climate didn't improve in the coming months.

Stocks were largely unfazed by rising tensions in the Middle East, though the threat of potential military confrontation drove up oil prices.

U.S. officials said Friday that Washington came close to launching a retaliatory strike against Iran for shooting down an American reconnaissance drone, but it was called off at the last minute.

That added to seven weeks of rising acrimony between the two nations as the U.S. has blamed Iran for six attacks on commercial ships in the Persian Gulf and increased its military presence in the region.

U.S.-traded oil rose 0.6% Friday to $57.43 a barrel. That came after prices jumped 5.4% the day before, and put its weekly gain to 8.8%,its largest since December 2016.

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com