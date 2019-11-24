Stocks Run Gantlet of Bad News to Record Highs

By Ira Iosebashvili

Among the investors who have pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to eight record closes this month is Said Haidar, head of Haidar Capital Management. He's as surprised as anyone about the ascent.

A few months ago, Mr. Haidar's New York-based hedge fund was betting that a worsening U.S. economy and the trade war between the U.S. and China would weigh on stocks and send investors into comparatively safe assets such as U.S. government bonds. But while the economic data remains gloomy and trade talks drag on with little resolution, the markets have marched higher, with the S&P 500 up more than 9% in the past three months.

Mr. Haidar has reduced bets against stocks, or short positions, in the last few weeks and cut positions in U.S. government bonds.

When bad news hits, "you get a blip in the equity market and it

comes running straight back," he said. "We don't want to have a big short in the market with these kinds of conditions."

In recent sessions, markets have shrugged off the biggest drop in U.S. industrial production in nearly a year and a half, a dismal fourth-quarter economic outlook from the Atlanta Federal Reserve, disappointing data from Europe and Asia and reports that the U.S. and China are unlikely to reach a trade deal before the end of the year. Investors will have a look at a batch of U.S. economic data this week, including reports on consumer confidence, new-home sales and durable goods orders.

Stocks' resilience has been an unexpected development for investors who had feared the kind of year-end tumult that closed 2018. Economic growth forecasts among fund managers notched their largest rise on record in a recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey. Fund managers' cash levels saw their largest monthly drop in three years in November, while equity allocations jumped to a one-year high.

Two key factors have driven the improvement in investors' attitudes: many now expect the Federal Reserve's recent rate cuts and an eventual trade thaw to buoy the economy.

Many global central banks have responded to a slowdown in growth by signaling a new round of easy-money policies, returning to the stimulus that fueled a steady rise in asset prices across markets in the decade since the great recession.

The rolling 12-month global total for net central bank asset purchases is set to hit $1 trillion by September 2020, after reaching a post-crisis low of $77 billion earlier this year, data from Citigroup showed.

That turnaround has mitigated fears of an impending U.S. recession and stoked risk appetite among investors, who see less downside in buying stocks when central bank largess is flowing through global markets.

The optimism has helped fuel the blowout performance of highfliers like technology stocks, which are heading for their best year in a decade. Shares of Tesla Inc. have surged since the electric-vehicle maker posted a surprise profit in late October, while those of beaten-down conglomerate General Electric Co. are near their highest level of the year.

In contrast, fears that the Fed and other central banks were tightening monetary policy in the face of weak global growth fueled a sharp selloff at the end of 2018.

The recent gains in stocks and other riskier assets "feel awkward given only modest improvement in trade rhetoric and a mere bottoming in global economic data," Citigroup analysts said in a recent report. "The main factor behind our own bullishness on risk assets for most of this year is support from the central banks."

At the same time, investors have latched onto signs that the U.S. and China are working toward a limited trade deal -- seen by many as more achievable than the broader agreement initially sought by the White House. Increased confidence that the two sides are negotiating in good faith has made it easier for investors to wait out delays.

"A deal is not guaranteed, but it looks like the administration clearly wants one," said Jason Draho, head of Americas asset allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management. "The market is taking out the...risk of things getting much worse."

Mr. Draho puts the chances of a U.S.-China deal at around 60%. UBS Global Wealth Management earlier this month raised its allocation to industrial stocks -- which tend to do better when the economy rebounds -- while cutting holdings in the more defensive consumer-staples sector.

"People are playing catch-up," said Christopher Stanton, chief investment officer of California-based Sunrise Capital Partners LLC. "Everyone was sure this trade war was going to just keep going, but they were wrong."

Mr. Stanton is holding tech stocks like Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc., expecting them to make up ground they lost in a rocky stretch earlier in the year.

The more hopeful tone doesn't sit well with all market participants, even if they have decided there is little choice but to go along for the ride.

Mr. Haidar, of Haidar Capital Management, notes that prices for industrial metals like iron ore and other commodities tied to global manufacturing have sagged despite the recent optimism in equities.

He also points to corporate earnings -- which have been better than expected for the latest quarter but are still shrinking overall -- and deteriorating economic data. One source of concern is the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow Indicator, which is pointing to 0.4% growth for the U.S. economy in the fourth quarter, down from a forecast of 1% earlier this month.

"The real issue is where is growth going, and generally speaking the data doesn't look great," he said.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com