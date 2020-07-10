Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stocks Shrug Off Virus Worries, Log Weekly Gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:47pm EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti and Alexander Osipovich

U.S. stocks climbed Friday, ending the week with gains, as investors brushed off worries about a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and its impact on the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 369.21 points, or 1.4%, to 26075.30. The blue-chip index got off to a wobbly start, briefly turning negative after the opening bell, before rebounding and rallying into the close.

The S&P 500 rose 32.99 points, or 1%, to 3185.04. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 69.69 points, or 0.7%, to 10617.44, a fresh record for the technology-heavy index.

All three indexes were positive for the second consecutive week, even as new coronavirus cases in the U.S. repeatedly hit fresh records.

Still, there are signs investors remain jittery. Asian stocks sold off, briefly sending investors rushing to seek shelter in government bonds.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell as low as 0.571%, its lowest level in more than two months. It bounced back after the U.S. stock market opened and settled at 0.633%, up from 0.605% on Thursday. Bond yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

"At some stage you accept the reality that Covid hasn't gone away, that it's going to have an impact on all economies in terms of social distancing until we have a vaccine," said Brian O'Reilly, head of market strategy for Mediolanum International Funds.

Markets have been resilient in part because investors expect further support from the U.S. Federal Reserve if the pandemic begins to slow the economy again, said Scott Martin, chief investment officer of Kingsview Wealth Management.

"The market is still largely addicted to stimulus," Mr. Martin said. "Markets are able to take the coronavirus news in stride because of this backstop."

Financials were the S&P 500's best performers Friday, rising 3.5% in a sign that risk-seeking investors were snapping up economically sensitive stocks. Among the largest banks, Citigroup rallied the most, with its share price jumping $3.20, or 6.5%, to $52.65.

Energy stocks also outperformed, boosted by an uptick in oil prices. U.S. crude futures rose 2.3% to settle at $40.55 a barrel.

Technology and health-care stocks in the S&P 500, which have performed strongly this year, were the only sectors to close in negative territory.

Shares of Carnival rallied $1.58, or 11%, to $16.16 after the cruise operator said it would reduce its fleet by nine ships to conserve cash. United Airlines Holdings, another stock that has been beaten down by the pandemic, jumped $2.50 a share, or 8.3%, to $32.67.

BioNTech, a German biotech firm that has joined with Pfizer to develop a coronavirus vaccine, rallied after its chief executive told The Wall Street Journal that early data for its vaccine was promising and it could seek regulatory approval by the end of the year. American depositary receipts of BioNTech climbed $4.75, or 7.2%, to $70.36.

Overseas, European stocks posted gains, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index rising 0.9%. Asian markets were mostly lower as China's recent market rally lost steam.

In China a streak of stock market gains ended Friday, with the Shanghai Composite Index closing 2% lower. It had risen 16.5% over eight straight sessions of gains, the biggest eight-day percentage gain since March 2008, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Perhaps seeking to avoid a repeat of the stock market bubble and bust of 2015, Chinese authorities have signaled concerns about overshooting, with a state-run financial newspaper stressing the importance of long-term investment.

Friday's fall may have been propelled by actions by state-owned investors. Filings showed that big players such as the National Council for Social Security Fund had unloaded stocks, according to Alvin Ngan, strategist at Zhongtai International Holdings, a Hong Kong-based brokerage.

"The cooling tone from the authorities could take some of the sheen off the frenetic market, " he said.

Xie Yu contributed to this article.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 7.24% 70.36 Delayed Quote.93.65%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 10.84% 16.16 Delayed Quote.-71.32%
CITIGROUP INC. 6.47% 52.65 Delayed Quote.-38.10%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.44% 26075.3 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.98% 43.24 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 10836.333146 Delayed Quote.23.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 10617.443394 Delayed Quote.17.56%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.76% 4090.15 End-of-day quote.-3.17%
PFIZER, INC. 1.11% 33.83 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
S&P 500 1.05% 3185.04 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.01% 4119.47 Delayed Quote.18.00%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.03% 4046.76 Delayed Quote.10.79%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.88% 366.83 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.88% 803.82 Delayed Quote.-11.21%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 8.29% 32.67 Delayed Quote.-65.75%
WTI 2.42% 40.565 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
04:47pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Shrug Off Virus Worries, Log Weekly Gains
DJ
03:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Poised for Modest Weekly Gains
DJ
01:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Poised for Modest Weekly Gains
DJ
11:57aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Poised for Modest Weekly Gains
DJ
10:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
3NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group