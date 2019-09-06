Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks: Signet Surges on Results -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 02:50am EDT

By Jessica Menton

Some struggling jewelry retailers have taken on a new shine.

Shares of Signet Jewelers surged 27% Thursday, posting their biggest one-day gain since 1996, after the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry delivered profit and revenue in the latest quarter above Wall Street estimates. The company also raised its adjusted profit outlook for the year.

This better-than-expected earnings report comes as mall-based jewelry retailers have struggled in recent years amid declining foot traffic, while competition from e-commerce has squeezed sales. They also have had to grapple with other headwinds including debt-laden millennial customers who have sought more affordable engagement rings.

The challenges have battered shares of jewelry chains, with Signet's stock shedding 78% over the past 12 months even after Monday's rally, while luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co. and Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group Ltd. have lost 27% and 30%, respectively.

Signet, which owns Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, last year said it would close more than 200 stores but open new ones outside of shopping malls in a bid to offset a drop in sales at its existing locations. Since then, Signet has reported surprisingly positive results thanks to its efforts to reduce costs and improve its e-commerce operations.

"The e-commerce mix that Signet has been able to build up over the past six quarters has been quite impressive," said Tim Vierengel, senior research analyst at Northcoast Research, who added that this is the first year the company has spent more on online advertising as opposed to traditional outlets such as television and radio. "That's clearly paying off and it's driving people to click on their websites."

To be sure, foot traffic for the industry remains weak. Tiffany posted a decline in second-quarter sales as the company continued to see fewer foreign tourists in its U.S. stores. Meanwhile, Swatch's sales in the first half of the year missed analysts' expectations, though the company projected strong growth ahead.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P 500 1.30% 2976 Delayed Quote.18.71%
SIGNET JEWELERS 26.88% 13.97 Delayed Quote.-65.34%
THE SWATCH GROUP 0.40% 276.7 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:50aStocks: Signet Surges on Results -- WSJ
DJ
09/05ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
DJ
09/05High-flying IPO stocks sell off after quarterly results
RE
09/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally on Plan for New Trade Talks
DJ
09/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally on Plan for New Trade Talks
DJ
09/05Global stocks rally, Treasury yields rise on easing trade fears
RE
09/05Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise on easing trade fears
RE
09/05Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise on easing trade fears
RE
09/05MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Notches Best Day In 3 Weeks On Rising Trade Optimism, Rosier Economic Data
DJ
09/05TSX rises 0.77 percent to 16,574.81
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Trade-deal Hopes, Positive U.S. Economic Data
2IROBOT CORPORATION : NO PLACE LIKE HOME: Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Russian Executive Arrested in Italy on U.S. Charges
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
5PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY : PING AN INSURANCE : Fintech Unit May Apply for Singapore Digital Bank Licens..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group