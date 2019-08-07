Stocks Slide as Falling Bond Yields Spook Markets

By Gunjan Banerji

Stocks dropped Wednesday after government bond yields tumbled around the world, a flight to safety prompted by investors' fears about growth and the U.S.-China trade and currency battle.

Major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply before clawing back some of their losses. The S&P 500 was recently down about 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently fell about 250 points, or 0.9%, after dropping 589 points in early trading. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%. The fall comes a day after stocks rebounded to break a streak of declines amid trade tensions.

The prospect of lower interest rates around the world stoked investors' anxiety about the economy after trade tensions between two of the world's biggest economies have already rattled many. Policy makers in India, New Zealand and Thailand moved aggressively to support growth and inflation, all cutting interest rates by more than investors had expected.

That helped prompt investors to buy government bonds and gold -- assets considered relatively safe -- while selling U.S. stocks and oil. Gold prices topped $1,500 a troy ounce for the first time in six years. Meanwhile, U.S. crude futures headed for their lowest close in seven months.

The Federal Reserve trimmed rates last week, and investors have recently ramped up wagers that they will continue to cut rates. Investors are putting 60% odds that the Fed will lower rates another 0.75 percentage point this year, up from 8% last week, according to CME Group.

"The move down in rates has definitely spooked people," said Ilya Feygin, managing director at WallachBeth Capital. "Right now they're kind of in fear mode."

Mr. Feygin said that the bond rally has led some investors to question whether their portfolios are positioned well as they rejigger their outlooks on interest rates, leading them to dump shares of stocks and scoop up bonds.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys dipped below 1.6% on Wednesday before coming back slightly. That is down from 1.740% on Tuesday, when it hit its second-lowest level in 2019. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Yields have retreated even as stocks have ascended, driven by a combination of growing concerns about the economic outlook and expectations that the world's central banks were preparing to cut interest rates to sustain the economic expansion.

Some analysts said the Treasury rally could continue, driven by slowing economic activity in the U.S. and easing monetary policy globally. Government-bond rates have been negative in Japan off and on since 2016 and have hit record lows below zero in Germany.

The simultaneous rally in bonds and stocks has also confounded investors. Yields at times have fallen this year when the Fed has signaled it would cut interest rates, and also fallen when investors worried the Fed wouldn't do enough to support growth. The level of long-term yields is determined by a few factors, including expectations for the Fed's interest rates will be, as well as the outlook for economic growth and inflation.

Wednesday's swoon in share prices continues a bout of volatility in markets. U.S. stocks regained some ground Tuesday after recording the worst trading day of the year on Monday as trade tensions escalated. If economic prospects in the U.S. were brighter, the trade dynamics wouldn't hurt stocks as much as they have, some analysts said.

"No trade resolution is exacerbating an already slowing global economy," said Peter Cecchini, global chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Asked Wednesday morning about the recent volatility in markets, President Trump said: "I think the market reaction is to be expected. I might have expected it even more. At some point, as I said, we have to take on China. They've been taking us to the cleaners for 25 years."

Meanwhile, he doubled down on hammering the Fed, tweeting that the central bank had made a mistake by increasing interest rates too much.

"They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW," Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

Financials and energy stocks in the S&P 500 were some of the hardest hit on Wednesday. Shares of banks and financial companies tend to fare poorly when interest rates are declining.

Shares in Walt Disney fell about 5% after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings late Tuesday, dragging on the Dow industrials Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 ticked slightly higher. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index and Japan's Nikkei both declined around 0.3% and Korea's Kospi dropped 0.4%.

China's central bank on Wednesday set its official yuan rate at the weakest since 2008, but still kept it below the symbolic seven-yuan-a-dollar level, at 6.9996. The offshore yuan Wednesday was recently down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar at 7.0784.

Lauren Almeida, Alex Leary, Daniel Kruger and Sam Goldfarb contributed to this article

