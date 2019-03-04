Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks Slide as Investors Pause on Trade Developments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:35pm EST

By Georgi Kantchev and Jessica Menton

U.S. stocks turned lower Monday, erasing early gains as investors continued to track trade negotiations between the U.S. and China as the two nations appear to inch closer to a pact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has risen for nine of the past 10 weeks, slid 287 points, or 1.1%, to 25738, after climbing more than 100 points early in the session. The S&P 500 lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6%.

All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 were lower, led by declines in heath-care, technology and financial stocks.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. and China were in the final stages of completing a trade deal after months of sparring. Beijing was offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on U.S. goods while Washington was considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year.

Investors likely paused after not hearing from a Chinese delegation on being close to a trade deal, said R.J. Grant, director of equity trading at KBW Inc.

"When you have jawboning coming out every day regarding a trade deal, after a while it feels like the boy who cried wolf," Mr. Grant said. "The market can only rally so much on hope. We actually need tangible results."

Michael Antonelli, managing director and market strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co., said he believed the selling had more to do with questions about how much a trade deal had already been priced into the market this year, as well as the S&P 500 failing to hold up above 2800, a so-called resistance level traders have been watching in recent weeks. After the rebound of the past few months, "there's just not as much room for upside on trade," Mr. Antonelli said.

Trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies have swayed stocks in recent months as concerns have grown that the tariff spat could add to an already slowing global-growth picture.

Following a bruising fourth-quarter selloff, a less aggressive Federal Reserve, eased U.S.-China tensions and better-than-expected corporate earnings have helped propel U.S. stocks to their best start to a year in roughly three decades. But mixed data on U.S. economic growth has weighed on sentiment recently.

"There's a desire from investors for a more concrete trade pact," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Will the tariffs against China be phased out, or will they be dropped cold turkey? That's what's really holding back progress in the stock market."

Shares of trade-sensitive stocks gave up earlier gains -- for example, Dow component Caterpillar ticked up 0.4% and 3M dipped 0.5%, after both had advanced around 1%.

A jolt of volatility hit markets Monday after easing earlier this year following last year's selloff. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, surged as much as 25% to 16.98, but eased to 15.80 in afternoon trading, putting it on pace for its highest close since Feb. 14. Wall Street's so-called "fear gauge" snapped a nine-week losing streak last week, its longest stretch of weekly losses ever.

Investors this week will be busy analyzing central-bank messages and economic data, with U.S. jobs numbers for February due Friday.

"As financial markets have already taken note of these positive developments [in trade], the onus is now on the economic indicators to play their part by confirming our expectations of this growth rebound," Chetan Ahya, chief economist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note.

Dovish signals from the European Central Bank and the Fed in recent weeks had helped stocks bounce off a slump. On Thursday, the ECB convenes for its next monetary-policy meeting, two months after it ended its big stimulus program. The ECB is preparing to give banks more cheap, long-term funding, analysts say.

In Monday's action, the heath-care sector in the S&P 500 lost 1.5%, with shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and UnitedHealth Group shedding 2.5% and 4.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of AT&T fell 3.3% after the company said it started reorganizing its WarnerMedia unit, an overhaul that is expected to lead to significant layoffs.

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the buck against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 2.726%, from 2.755% Friday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities, U.S. oil prices climbed 0.7% while gold prices sank 0.8%.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%, following broad gains across Asia where Chinese stocks hit a nine-month high . China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1%, its highest closing since June, and Japan's Nikkei finished up 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which is dominated by mainland Chinese companies and other businesses that are heavily exposed to China, advanced 0.5%.

-- Akane Otani, Georgi Kantchev and Joanne Chiu contributed to this article

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com and Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.12% 3027.58 End-of-day quote.21.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.93% 25793.34 Delayed Quote.11.57%
HANG SENG 0.42% 28952.63 Real-time Quote.11.55%
NASDAQ 100 -0.32% 7130.893884 Delayed Quote.12.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.49% 7560.58386 Delayed Quote.14.47%
NIKKEI 225 1.02% 21822.04 Real-time Quote.7.93%
S&P 500 -0.62% 2787.01 Delayed Quote.11.84%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 96.67 End-of-day quote.-0.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Investors Pause on Trade Developments
DJ
01:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower as Investors Pause on Trade Developments
DJ
12:48pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls More Than 300 Points As Stock-market Losses Gain Steam In Midday Action
DJ
12:45pBOND REPORT : Treasurys Rally As U.S. Stocks Turn Negative, Spurring Bid For Havens
DJ
12:28pEUROPE : European shares hit 5-month high on trade war resolution hopes
RE
12:26pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks lift FTSE 100 as trade optimism reigns; Ted Baker rallies
RE
12:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Turn Lower as Investors Seek Details on Trade Talks
DJ
11:44aCorrection to U.S. Stocks Article
DJ
10:37aTSX flat as gains in financial shares offset losses in energy stocks
RE
10:14aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise on Progress in Trade Talks
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
4U.S. shares falter, investors await U.S.-China trade deal
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada JV

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.