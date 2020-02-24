Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Accelerate Outside of Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 05:27am EST

By Chong Koh Ping

Global stocks fell as investors grappled with the potential economic fallout from mounting coronavirus infections in South Korea and other countries outside China.

In South Korea, which reported its seventh death from the coronavirus, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index tumbled 3.9% on Monday. That was the Kospi's biggest one-day fall since 2018, according to FactSet.

U.S. S&P 500 futures dropped 1.6%, pointing to another likely decline for that index, which slid 1.1% on Friday.

Stocks in Europe opened sharply lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index down 2.7%. In Italy, which is grappling with the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside Asia, the FTSE MIB was down 4.3%. Germany's DAX, the benchmark for the region's industrial powerhouse, was 2.9% lower.

South Korea on Sunday raised its infectious-disease alert to red--the highest level--for the first time since the H1N1 swine flu outbreak in 2009. Coronavirus infections jumped over the weekend, and confirmed cases now stand at 763--more than half in the southwestern city of Daegu.

"This could serve as a 'wake-up' call for Japan and other Asian economies, which are vulnerable against the impact of the virus," said CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang. "This will also put the hosting of Tokyo Summer Olympic Games under scrutiny, as Japan now has the highest number of infections outside of China alongside an aging population."

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics lost 4.1% and auto maker Hyundai Motors shed 4.3%. Elsewhere in Asia, stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and Singapore fell 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively. The Shanghai Composite in China dipped 0.3%.

In Australia the S&P/ASX 200 index declined 2.3%. Markets in Japan were closed Monday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were down 3.2% at $56.06. Oil prices have declined in recent weeks on investors' concerns over the viral outbreak's impact on demand for crude.

Haven gold jumped 1.6% to more than $1,670 an ounce on Monday, its highest in seven years. Increased demand for U.S. Treasurys pushed yields, which move inversely to prices, on the 10-year note down 0.05 percentage point to 1.42%.

"The rally of haven assets such as gold reflects surging demand for safety during a time of uncertainty. Things will probably get worse before it gets better," said Ms. Yang.

Write to Chong Koh Ping at kohping.chong@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.84% 3030.15 End-of-day quote.-1.18%
CMC MARKETS PLC -0.48% 165 Delayed Quote.13.10%
DAX -3.60% 13087.61 Delayed Quote.2.49%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.78% 28992.41 Delayed Quote.1.59%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -3.60% 2084.85 Real-time Quote.-1.65%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.90% 56.34 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
MILAAN-FTSE/MIB 0.22% 22483.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -1.88% 9446.687755 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.79% 9576.590101 Delayed Quote.8.67%
S&P 500 -1.05% 3337.75 Delayed Quote.3.31%
S&P/ASX 200 -2.25% 6978.3 Real-time Quote.7.16%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.31% 3601.52 Delayed Quote.1.72%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.90% 3613.6 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -3.57% 412.7 Delayed Quote.3.45%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -3.57% 892.21 Delayed Quote.3.62%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -1.56% 106.61 Delayed Quote.6.78%
WTI -1.04% 51.435 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
05:50aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Battered as spread of coronavirus sparks pandemic worries
RE
05:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Accelerate Outside of Asia
DJ
05:40aEUROPE : European shares brace for worst day since 2016 as virus risks grow
RE
05:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Accelerate Outside of Asia
DJ
04:57aTODAY ON WALL STREET: Panic is starting to spread
04:38aLondon stocks hammered as virus pandemic fears fuel flight to safety
RE
04:05aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Accelerate Outside of Asia
DJ
03:55aHong Kong stocks fall most in four weeks as global virus spread widens
RE
03:51aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Coronavirus Spread Accelerates Outside China
DJ
02:48aSouth Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group