Stocks Slip Amid Middle East Tensions

By Corrie Driebusch and Will Horner

U.S. stocks meandered lower in quiet trading Friday as tepid economic data and rising tensions in the Middle East added to concerns over growth and trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17.16 points, or 0.1%, to 26089.61 in recent trading, while the S&P 500 lost 4.66 points, or 0.2%, to 2886.98 and Nasdaq Composite fell 40.47, or 0.5%, to 7796.66. The declines mark a pause in what has otherwise been a strong start to June, and all three indexes are on track for weekly gains. The Dow industrials are up 0.4% this week, while the S&P 500 is up 0.5% this week and the Nasdaq is up 0.7%.

After a bruising May during which major indexes lost more than 6%, U.S. stocks have clawed back much of those losses. The recent rally was sparked last week, when Federal Reserve officials signaled in interviews and speeches that they are watching the risks of a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown, a sign the central bank might consider lowering interest rates in coming meetings.

This week, gains in shares of energy companies and a batch of soaring initial public offerings also helped boost stock prices. On Friday, shares of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc. soared $12.99, or 59%, to $34.99 in its stock-market debut.

"People are struggling to figure out where to put their money in the midst of so many unknowns," said Justin Wiggs, managing director in equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus, citing ongoing trade tensions and doubts about the direction of interest rates as some of these unknowns. He added that trading was slow on Friday, saying, "one client told me he thought 75% of investors were either watching or playing golf today."

On Friday, some weak data reignited concerns about economic growth around the world. In the U.S., retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, increased less than expected in May. The release is the last major U.S. economic report before a meeting of the Fed's policy-making committee next week. In China, weak economic data pushed markets in Asia lower, with indexes in China, Korea and Hong Kong all ending down. However, Japan's Nikkei climbed.

Investors said rising geopolitical tensions also weighed on stocks Friday. Late Thursday, the U.S. said Iran was behind an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that sent oil prices soaring. That added to an already tense situation in the crucial shipping channel after an attack on four other tankers in May. Iran denied involvement in the attacks.

Thursday's attack boosted fears of a broader military conflict in the Persian Gulf that could disrupt oil shipments. U.S.-traded crude oil rose Friday, up 0.4% to $52.42 in recent trading, though still finished the week down 2.7%.

Markets are "still reverberating to the tune of trade tensions between the U.S. and China and now geopolitical tensions following the attacks" in the Gulf of Oman, said Kit Juckes, global macro strategist at Société Générale.

Oil prices "have settled down a bit but it hasn't taken tension out of financial markets," he added.

After an eventful couple of months, U.S. government bonds were little changed this week, with yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasurys rising 0.008 percentage points to 2.093%. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

