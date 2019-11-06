Stocks Slip as Investors Track Trade Negotiations

By Avantika Chilkoti and Paul Vigna

U.S. stocks slipped Wednesday, led by a slump in energy shares, after major indexes notched a string of records in recent sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%.

All three indexes have set new highs this week, driven by optimism about the potential for a partial trade deal between the U.S. and China, easing monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and a better-than-feared corporate-earnings season.

Given the uncertainty over the trade war, "seeing a quiet pause at new highs is the best-case scenario right now," said Frank Cappelleri, executive director at Instinet.

Still, some investors remain cautious because there have been head fakes in the trade talks before. Markets are seeking clarity on any concessions offered by China and the U.S. to resolve the monthslong trade war that has weighed on the global economic outlook. There are rumors about what a possible deal might include, but nothing concrete quite yet.

"The market's a bit shy when it comes to the trade stuff and doesn't want to pull the trigger until they see these things in writing," said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management.

Without new trade-related headlines, investors focused on single-stock moves.

Shares of HP jumped 9.4% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Xerox Holdings is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for the personal-computer maker. Xerox shares rose 2.3%.

Shares of Uber fell 3.5% as the "lockup" period on the company's initial public offering expired, meaning investors in the initial offer can now sell shares. The stock is down about 40% from its May IPO price.

Shares of CVS rose 5.1% after the company posted a stronger-than-expected profit and raised its outlook.

Later in the day, a string of closely watched companies are set to report earnings, including Qualcomm, Fox and Chinese technology company Baidu.

Energy shares were among the weakest performers in the S&P 500.

What is notable about energy, Instinet's Mr. Cappelleri said, is that energy stocks are underperforming commodities prices, suggesting investors are nervous about investing in the companies regardless of the short-term price of oil. U.S. crude fell 1.6%.

Chesapeake Energy slumped 31% after it said Tuesday that it might not be able to stay in business if commodities prices don't rise.

In fixed-income markets, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.82% from 1.865% on Tuesday as prices rose.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.2%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4%, while the Hong Kong and South Korean gauges ended the day little changed.

Banks were among the biggest gainers in Europe. Shares in Société Générale rose 5.6% after a key measure of the French lender's capital strength improved in the third quarter. UniCredit shares increased 2.3% as the Italian lender moved a bad-loan portfolio off its books in a transaction that it said would amount to a "significant risk transfer."

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s FTSE 250 index, which includes companies that are more exposed to the domestic economy than their larger peers, dropped 0.4% as political parties prepared for the Dec. 12 election with the outlook for Brexit as murky as ever.

Though the chances of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal have dropped in recent weeks, Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at Rabobank, said markets are grappling with the economic uncertainty.

"No-deal is off the table in the short term, but depending on the election result, who knows how that is going to play out?" he said.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com