Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks Slip as Trade Hopes Fade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 09:48am EST

By Will Horner

Stocks pulled back Friday as optimism waned regarding the U.S. and China making progress in resolving the trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 5 points, or less than 0.1%. The broader S&P 500 fell 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also declined 0.1%.

Earlier, the Stoxx Europe 600 gauge fell 0.3%. Stocks in Asia also pulled back, with the Hang Seng declining 0.7% and the Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.5%.

While markets had begun betting that a partial trade deal would be accompanied by a rolling-back of existing tariffs, questions remain about President Donald Trump's commitment to offering such concessions. On the same day that China said Beijing and Washington have agreed to mutually lift some tariffs as part of a "phase-one" deal, Peter Navarro, a senior U.S. trade adviser, said there was no formal agreement in place and the final decision would lie with Mr. Trump.

"Until we actually see some type of trade deal, the level of uncertainty -- which ultimately will translate into volatility in the market -- will persist," said Brian O'Reilly, head of investment strategy at the Dublin-based Mediolanum International Funds. "Today, we are just seeing a bit of a recalibration of that over-optimism from a news headline without any hard facts."

Ahead of the New York opening bell, Gap Inc. slumped nearly 10% after the apparel maker pared its profit targets for the year and said Chief Executive Art Peck would step down immediately. Walt Disney Co. shares climbed more than 6% in off-hours trading after its earnings beat analysts' expectations.

Travel-website operator Booking Holdings also gained over 5% following an earnings report that beat expectations.

Within European equities, Cartier's parent Cie. Financière Richemont slipped 4.8% after the Swiss luxury-goods company's earnings fell short of what analysts expected. French bank Natixis was one of the biggest losers after its shares slid 7.5% in Paris as analysts warned of weaknesses in its asset and wealth management operations.

Oil prices also slipped as the cautious mood on the U.S.-China trade spat spilled over into investors' assessment of the global economic outlook. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.4% to $61.41 a barrel.

Later on Friday, global markets, which have also been buoyed lately by signs that a U.S. recession isn't imminent, will gauge signals from a measure of consumer sentiment due to be released by the University of Michigan.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.00% 2978.71 End-of-day quote.19.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 27678.85 Delayed Quote.17.85%
HANG SENG -0.59% 27627 Real-time Quote.7.01%
NASDAQ 100 0.06% 8224.835082 Delayed Quote.29.70%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.05% 8438.995855 Delayed Quote.27.12%
S&P 500 -0.03% 3084.67 Delayed Quote.22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Strong outflows from US Utilities Stocks
TI
09:58aDisappointing data, lower oil cap TSX gains
RE
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Trade Hopes Fade
DJ
08:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Trade Hopes Fade
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:36aTrade war caution takes edge off stellar rally in world stocks
RE
07:29aTrade war caution takes edge off stellar rally in world stocks
RE
07:24aTrade war caution takes edge off stellar rally in world stocks
RE
06:38aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Trade Hopes Fade
DJ
06:11aMost Southeast Asian markets fall as Sino-U.S. trade deal uncertainty looms
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2AMUNDI : AMUNDI : Credit Agricole shares fall as French retail banking disappoints
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
5China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group