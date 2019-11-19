Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks Slip on Disappointing Retail Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:20am EST

By Anna Isaac and Paul Vigna

U.S. stocks eased off their record pace Tuesday after a round of weak earnings reports from retailers.

The Dow Jones industrial Average fell 0.1% to 28013. The S&P 500 dropped less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1%. All three indexes closed at record levels Monday.

U.S. stocks have had a relatively muted start to the week. Investors are taking a more neutral stance in their assessment of risks, rather than a defensive position, according to Florian Ielpo, head of macroeconomic research at asset-management firm Unigestion.

"Markets were thinking a recession was imminent at the end of August, now people are discovering that it is less bad than that," Mr. Ielpo said. "Pessimism is starting to fade."

That might change. Retail stocks were in focus Tuesday morning, as the group begins reporting third-quarter earnings. Dow component Home Depot shares fell 5%, after the retailer trimmed its expectations for sales growth. Shares of Kohl's dropped more than 15% after it lowered its profit guidance for the year.

The disappointing outlook from both companies weighed on the stocks of other U.S. retailers, as investors grew concerned about the health of a sector that has been strong so far this year. Macy's, which is scheduled to report earnings later in the week, fell 7.6% while Nordstrom declined 4.5%. Gap slumped 1.9%.

Meanwhile, discount retailer TJX rose 2.9% after its earnings report showed a strong rise in sales.

Globally, stocks edged higher as investors grew less apprehensive about the economic outlook and the prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal in the absence of fresh shocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended the day up almost 1.6%, while the Shanghai Composite gauge advanced 0.9%.

Meanwhile, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3%.

The ICE dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, dropped sharply immediately after President Trump said he met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the White House Monday and "protested" about U.S. interest rates being too high. The gauge has pared back most of those losses in the hours since.

Mr. Trump, who has been vocal in his criticism of the central bank, tweeted that he discussed the state of the economy, trade issues, and the impact of a "too strong" dollar with the central bank chief. The Fed said Mr. Powell reiterated that he hoped interest-rate cuts earlier this year would bolster the economy.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasurys slipped to 1.798%, from 1.808% on Monday.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.62% 2909.2 End-of-day quote.16.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.19% 27973.36 Delayed Quote.20.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.10764 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
HANG SENG 1.58% 27064.87 Real-time Quote.3.09%
ICE GROUP ASA -1.43% 20.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.10% 8334.114547 Delayed Quote.31.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 8560.732023 Delayed Quote.28.72%
NORDSTROM, INC -6.64% 35.28 Delayed Quote.-18.39%
S&P 500 -0.05% 3119.49 Delayed Quote.24.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.04% 405.99 Delayed Quote.20.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.05% 875.23 Delayed Quote.23.67%
THE 600 GROUP PLC -0.82% 18.4965 Delayed Quote.24.33%
THE TJX COMPANIES 1.66% 60.545 Delayed Quote.33.10%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.21% 97.79 End-of-day quote.1.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Large cap stocks rising for the sixth-straight week
TI
10:28aHome Depot Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
10:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Disappointing Retail Earnings
DJ
10:15aTSX retreats from all-time high as energy stocks grind lower
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Investors poured new assets in Asian Pacific stocks
TI
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Even more outflows from Low Volatility Large Cap Stocks
TI
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher Despite Hits to Retail Shares
DJ
08:57aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher in Absence of Fresh Shocks
DJ
08:16aGlobal Stocks Edge Higher in Absence of Fresh Shocks
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : Mixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group