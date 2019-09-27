Stocks Slump as Investors Parse Trade Headlines -- Update

By Gunjan Banerji

Dwindling optimism about trade and lackluster economic data weighed on stocks Friday, setting up major U.S. indexes for a second straight week of losses.

Stocks edged higher early in the day but hit session lows after a news report that the White House is weighing limiting investment in China. Fresh data showed that consumers pulled back on spending recently while businesses cut back on investment, heightening worries about economic growth at a time when two of the biggest global economies remain embroiled in a trade conflict.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% in recent trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 81 points, or 0.3%, paring earlier gains of as much as 121 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2%, as losses accelerated midday.

The latest swing in stocks came after Bloomberg News reported that Trump administration officials are considering ways to limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China. For some, the stock market reaction highlighted how sensitive investors are to developments on trade between the two countries.

"The market goes through these ebbs and flows depending on the headline of the day," said Amy Kong, managing director at Fiduciary Trust Co. International. "It is going to be like this until they do come to some sort of firm agreement," she said of the trade talks.

Friday's move has been a continuation of a week marked by some large intraday moves. In addition to trade, investors have been parsing political developments from Washington. House Democrats began an impeachment inquiry against President Trump this week.

Shares of tech companies were some of the hardest hit Friday, while financials stocks outperformed the broader market. One of the biggest winners was Wells Fargo, whose shares climbed 3.9% after the San Francisco bank appointed Charles Scharf as chief executive and president. Mr. Scharf is leaving Bank of New York Mellon to succeed C. Allen Parker, interim CEO since Timothy Sloan resigned in late March.

Shares of Bank of America added 0.7%, while JPMorgan edged up 0.8%.

Investors continued to watch for signs of the health of the domestic economy, especially as concerns about wobbling growth world-wide have mounted.

Fresh data showed U.S. consumer spending slowed more than expected in August, a sign that a key part of the economy could be losing steam. Meanwhile, one proxy for business investment -- orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft -- declined in August, recording its weakest performance since April, the Commerce Department said.

"It's all about uncertainty," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading nd derivatives of Schwab Center for Financial Research, particularly surrounding trade. "When you see a slowdown in spending...that does cause concern."

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker highlighted this in a speech Friday, saying that "there are clear downside risks, mostly posed by trade and international developments and the uncertainty they breed. It is that uncertainty, more than anything, that is affecting business decisions."

He also said that the Fed should hold firm on rates right now and remained upbeat about the economy.

Despite Friday's move lower for stocks, the wild moves that punctuated markets in August have recently receded. The S&P remains on track for its 16th consecutive day without a move of 1% in either direction, the longest streak since July.

Instead, individual stocks and sectors have recorded bigger swings as some investors have sifted through their holdings and increased positions in shares of companies that appear undervalued while shedding some of the big, momentum-driven stocks that have driven the market's gains.

"I think the markets are kind of trading sideways," said Adrian Helfert, director of multi-asset portfolios at Westwood Holdings Group. "I wouldn't expect more appreciation until we see the whites of the eyes of growth."

That was on display on Friday as energy and financials sectors in the S&P 500 outperformed the broader gauge.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped more than 1% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia moved to impose a partial cease-fire in Yemen. Houthi forces in a surprise move last week declared a unilateral cease-fire in the country.

Corporate news drove swings among shares of individual companies. Shares of Micron Technology tumbled 10% after the company reported late Thursday a decline in sales and earnings in the latest quarter.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 1% after a Bank of England official said an interest-rate cut could be needed even if a Brexit deal is agreed.

Elsewhere, stocks closed broadly lower in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei down 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.3%. Shares in Shanghai were an outlier, edging up 0.1%.

Karen Langley and and Carlo Martuscelli contributed to this article.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com