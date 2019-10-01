Stocks Slump as Manufacturing Data Disappoints

By Max Bernhard and Karen Langley

U.S. stocks turned lower Tuesday as new manufacturing data came in lower than expected, adding to concerns about the health of the domestic economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as all 11 sectors slumped. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 180 points, or 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3%.

Major indexes had opened slightly higher but gave up those gains after data showed U.S. factory activity contracted for the second straight month.

The Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. manufacturing index fell to 47.8 in September from 49.1 in August. The reading is the lowest since June 2009. Readings above 50 indicate an expansion in manufacturing activity, while those below 50 indicate a contraction.

"All of a sudden we got the ISM data and it was below 50, and that whole narrative changed," said Daniel Morgan, vice president and senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust. "Everything now seems to be orbiting around the manufacturing data, which unfortunately reinforced data we had coming out of Europe last week, specifically Germany, kind of pointing to this global slowdown scenario, at least from the manufacturing."

Manufacturing data in the U.S. has weakened lately, adding to fears that a slowdown overseas is starting to hit the domestic economy. The services sector, meanwhile, has held up better. But new data released last week showed that shoppers slowed spending in August while businesses cut back on investment.

Investors will be closely watching Friday's employment report for September to see whether August's hiring slowdown was an anomaly.

Investors flocked to the safety of U.S. government bonds and gold following the release of the data. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.623%, from above 1.7% earlier in the session. Bond yields fall when prices rise. Gold prices flipped higher, climbing 1.2%

Elsewhere, European stocks edged lower, as manufacturing sentiment in the continent fell to the lowest level in nearly seven years.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.4%, with Germany's DAX 1.3% lower. Adding to the subdued outlook, the eurozone's annual rate of inflation fell to 0.9% in September, its lowest level in almost three years, data published Tuesday showed.

The latest eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index data dropped to 45.6 in September, its lowest level since 2012. The data for September from Spain, Italy and Germany were all below 50, indicating contraction, and the German PMI reading hit its lowest level since the 2009 financial crisis.

The reading confirmed that "the eurozone's growth engine is sputtering," said London Capital Group analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Such economic shakiness means the European Central Bank "will need to add more oil to the engine," and it will fuel expectations of a more accommodative central-bank policy and increased downside pressure on the euro, she added.

Earlier in the day, Australia's benchmark index rose 0.8% after the Australian central bank cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a record low 0.75% and left the door open to more cuts. The country's economy has been buffeted by the economic slowdown in China, a key customer for Australian raw materials.

