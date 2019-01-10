Stocks Sputter as Concerns About Global Growth Return

By Avantika Chilkoti and Michael Wursthorn

The S&P 500 stalled Thursday, stymieing a market rebound as lackluster holiday sales reports from retailers and weak economic data from Asia and Europe rekindled investors' fears of fading global growth.

Falling shares of retailers weighed down the broad stock-market index after several chains, including Macy's and Kohl's, reported disappointing sales results from the holiday season, reviving concerns among investors that companies will struggle to boost profits this year. Lackluster economic data from China and France added to the worries.

The losses pulled the S&P 500 down nearly 1% soon after the opening bell, but the broad index later recouped much of the decline as investors gravitated toward less risky corners of the stock market that pay rich dividends, including shares of utilities and consumer-staples companies.

Still, the ongoing volatility threatens to upend the S&P 500's recent string of daily gains. Prior to Thursday, the S&P 500 had risen four straight sessions, gaining more than 5% in its longest winning streak since September.

"Retail is where average consumers get a feel about spending," said Diane Jaffee, a senior portfolio manager at TCW Group. "The Macy's news was disconcerting for investors. We haven't seen a real hammering of the consumer yet, but it's fragile."

The S&P 500 was flat in recent trading, adding less than 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 26 points, or 0.1%, to 23909. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, was unchanged.

Shares of Macy's fell nearly 19% after the retailer lowered its full-year guidance following weak December sales, on pace for its biggest percentage decline in a single session ever.

Kohl's and Victoria's Secret owner L Brands both also fell more than 4% after posting tepid holiday sales.

The losses reverberated throughout the retail sector, pulling shares of other companies down, including those that had posted better results over the last couple of months. Target, for example, fell more than 3% despite reporting a bump in sales between November and Jan. 5.

Airliners also stumbled after American Airlines Group trimmed its profit guidance for the year. Shares of American Airlines fell 2.4% and pulled other airline carriers, including Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines, down with it.

Elsewhere, most major indexes in Asia closed lower after data showed that consumer prices in China rose at their slowest pace in six months, potentially hurting corporate profits in the country.

The Stoxx Europe 600, meanwhile, added 0.3%, recouping an earlier loss that followed a report that showed industrial production in France had unexpectedly fallen in November.

Even with Thursday's losses, both the S&P 500 and Dow industrials remain up more than 2% since the start of January after a strong December jobs report and signs that the Federal Reserve will ease up on its pace of interest-rate increases reinvigorated investors who had been reeling from a punishing fourth-quarter selloff.

Progress on a new trade pact between the U.S. and China has also helped sentiment this month.

Trade negotiators from Washington and Beijing wrapped up their first face-to-face talks since a temporary truce was announced last month. Analysts had been hopeful some concessions would be announced, as escalating tariffs have weighed on the world's two largest economies and global equity markets.

As the market rally showed signs of fading Thursday, economists took a pragmatic tone. Steve Friedman, a senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said this week's progress set negotiations in a " positive direction," but Beijing and Washington are still unlikely to be near a resolution.

"On some of these really intractable issues, like market access and intellectual property, the U.S. wants to see more than just pledges," Mr. Friedman said.

Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said investors are grappling with two opposing concerns: that the trade war will escalate, weighing on global growth, and that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to lift interest rates.

"You can't really worry about both of those things at the same time because if the trade war were to get worse, the Fed would be very unlikely to tighten monetary policy," he said.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com