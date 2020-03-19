Stocks Stem Losses After Central Banks' Action

By Caitlin Ostroff and Xie Yu

U.S. stock futures and European indexes began to stabilize a day after the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank announced fresh measures to protect the economy from the impact of the spreading coronavirus.

The Stoxx Europe 600, the region's benchmark stock index, rose 1.2%, recovering some ground after a steep fall on Wednesday. Italy's FTSE MIB index was up 4.4%.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were flat Thursday, the day after a synchronized selloff in U.S. stocks, bonds and commodities as investors scrambled to raise cash to buffet themselves against the widening economic damage caused by the virus.

Late Wednesday, the ECB unveiled a new EUR750 billion ($818.7 billion) bond-buying program aimed at shielding the region's economy. The move was in part aimed at addressing concerns over the Italian economy. On Thursday, the Italian 10-year bond yield fell to 1.441% from 2.294% Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In addition, the Fed said it would launch a new lending facility to backstop U.S. money-market mutual funds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell, trading at 1.135% Thursday from 1.259% Wednesday.

Equities and many currencies across Asia continued to drop Thursday.

Stock-market benchmarks in Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia and Taiwan on Thursday all slid to their lowest levels in years, while a strengthening U.S. dollar also pushed some regional currencies to depths not seen in more than a decade.

The Australian dollar fell more than 2% to 0.551 against the U.S. dollar, its lowest level since 2002, before recovering to 0.567 after the country's central bank slashed its benchmark rate to a historic low of 0.25% at an emergency meeting.

The New Zealand dollar fell more than 2%, and the Indonesian rupiah touched levels last seen during the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago. South Korea's Kospi benchmark fell 8.4% as its currency, the won, tumbled to a new decade low.

In the Philippines, Indonesia and South Korea, exchanges halted trading temporarily Thursday after stocks fell steeply and tripped circuit breakers. Indonesia's central bank also cut its benchmark rate Thursday.

Money managers said a global scramble for cash and U.S. dollars is causing disruptions in many markets, leading investors and institutions to shed stocks and other easy-to-sell assets as they prepare for more turbulence.

The shortage of dollars "is the biggest fire for now," said Govinda Finn, an economist with Aberdeen Standard Investments.

A sudden slowdown in economic activity has increased the need for short-term funds among banks and companies that need to cover operating costs and repay debt while their revenues have taken a hit. In Asia, where dollar debt issuance has swelled in recent years, the problem has been exacerbated by reduced access to dollars given the cash hoarding in other markets, he said.

"In the past it was relatively easy to buy dollars outside the U.S., but the cost is getting higher," Mr. Finn added.

A day earlier, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 6.3% to close below 20000 for the first time since early 2017, while the S&P 500 fell 5.2%. Even safe-haven assets sold off on Wednesday, and the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury rose to 1.259% from 0.994% a day earlier. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in many parts of the world. The number of confirmed cases globally topped 218,000 early Thursday and has more than doubled in a span of two weeks, suggesting that infection rates are accelerating rather than slowing down.

In the absence of signs that more countries are slowing the spread of infections, many investors have decided that it is safer to hold cash than be exposed to large market swings.

"If we can see cases peaking in the next three to six weeks and the stimulus package is large enough to hold people over, we may be nearing a bottom in the stock market," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital, a hedge fund-management firm based in New York.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com