Stocks Stem Slide After Wall Street Rout

By Joanne Chiu, Shen Hong and Caitlin Ostroff

-- Government bond yields extend declines

-- U.S. production and retail sales data due

-- European stocks broadly flat

Global stocks began to stabilize a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its steepest fall this year on growing fears of a recession.

However, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note extended its decline early Thursday, touching 1.545% -- the lowest in three years -- after hitting 1.574% Wednesday. Yields fall as prices rise.

Investor appetite for very long-term bonds saw strong demand for 30-year Treasurys , pushing up their prices and cutting their yields to less than 2% for the first time ever during Asian trading hours. The yield touched 1.966% but later recovered to 2.019%, according to TradeWeb.

Stocks in China rebounded from early declines. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed early losses to gain 0.4%.

However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.9%, its biggest drop since February 2018. The country's big four banks all fell, as Australian government bond yields hit a new low at 0.883%. Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1.3%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 opened up 0.1% and German DAX rose 0.2%, a day after Germany reported a contraction in the second quarter. Shares on both the Stoxx and DAX fell Wednesday, 1.7% and 2.2%, respectively.

In U.S. markets on Wednesday, the Dow industrials posted its biggest decline this year, after German and Chinese data rekindled concerns about a global economic slowdown, and long-term bond yields fell below shorter-term rates. That inversion of the yield curve sent a fresh warning about the risks of a coming recession.

"Most of the attention has been on an inversion of the yield curve," said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia. "The market is looking at warning signals, but it's not yet fully convinced that we're in danger of a global recession or a major downturn," he said.

However, Mr. Hofer said while previous inversions often preceded recessions, the yield curve's predictive power had been distorted by massive asset purchases, or quantitative easing, by central banks. Meanwhile, he said trade relations presented a major threat to global growth.

This week, President Trump abruptly postponed plans to impose new tariffs on about $156 billion in goods from China, but Beijing hasn't made any subsequent trade concessions.

Steven Leung, an executive director of institutional sales at UOB Kay Hian, said Hong Kong's rebound followed the gain in S&P 500 futures. They rose 0.6% in Asian trading.

Hong Kong property developers rose, with New World Development jumping more than 5%. Mr. Leung said some investors were bargain-hunting following recent unrest, anticipating supportive policy moves from the government.

Gerry Alfonso, a Shanghai-based director of trading at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, said Chinese equities were somewhat insulated from the Wall Street selloff, since it was focused mainly on growth rather than trade concerns. He said Chinese investors were more domestically focused.

Investors will look to fresh U.S. economic data for further indication about the strength of the economy. The Commerce Department will publish July retail sales data Thursday, after June saw the fourth consecutive uptick in American spending, a sign that consumers are a source of strength in the U.S. economy.

The Labor Department also will release second-quarter figures on productivity and costs, showing whether a recent increase will continue, and the Federal Reserve will give new figures on industrial production in July.

