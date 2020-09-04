Stocks Swing Sharply in Another Volatile Session

By Joe Wallace and Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks rebounded from their session lows, as some investors took advantage of the market's biggest dip in months, capping a dramatic two-day stretch of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung more than 850 points from its high to its low, leaving the blue-chip index up 0.1%, or 36 points, in afternoon trading. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pared their losses, down 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Investors pounced on the recent pullback of technology stocks, helping to reverse most of Friday's losses and stem a selloff a day earlier that had knocked major indexes down by their biggest percentages since June. Shares of Apple, for example, managed to turn positive late in Friday's session, notching a small gain after falling deep in the red earlier in the day.

The action underscored investors' ongoing bet that tech stocks remain a clear winner during the coronavirus pandemic. Although the virus has upended most other businesses, big technology companies has weathered the crisis as people relied on apps and software to work, stream movies and communicate with friends and family.

The benchmarks were still on track to finish the week in the red, snapping multiweek winning streaks for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The broad index is off about 1.8% over the past five trading days, on pace for its biggest weekly decline since June. The Nasdaq was down 2.7% for the week, its worst performance since March.

The Dow, meanwhile, has fallen 1.1% this week.

"The areas that have been punished the most in this selloff are the ones that benefitted the most," said Justin Waring, an investment strategist in UBS Group's global wealth-management arm, of tech's retreat. "The market is still settling into what's a fair valuation of these companies."

Despite the recent declines, the three indexes all remain up more than 50% from the lows of March, with the S&P 500 trading at the same level it was at just a few weeks ago.

Some traders said dynamics in the options market may be partly to blame for the volatility, pointing to a recent jump in trading volumes of options linked to the shares of the top tech stocks.

Japan's Softbank Group bought options tied to billions of dollars worth of individual tech stocks, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Analysts say that move has turbocharged the tech sector, whose sheer size drives broader market swings. Their dramatic rally in recent weeks has pushed the stock market to new highs, but raised concerns of a dangerous unwind that could drag the market down with them.

For some on Wall Street, the tech selloff appeared to come out of nowhere.

"The drivers are a little bit unclear," added Mr. Waring, an investment strategist in UBS Group's global wealth-management arm, of tech's selloff.

The latest monthly jobs report seemed to factor little into Friday's trading session. The report, which showed U.S. employers added 1.4 million jobs in August, wasn't far off from economists' expectations and did little to change the narrative around a drawn-out economic recovery.

"We are still moving in the right direction and the pace of the jobs recovery seems to have picked up, but it still looks like it will take a while," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank. "We continue to be optimistic that the economy has turned a corner and that we'll continue to see steady progress."

Nine of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were trading lower on the day, with industrial and financial stocks notching gains.

The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of expected turbulence in the S&P 500, declined 9.4% after Thursday's spike but remained near its highest level since July.

Among individual stocks, shares of Apple rose 0.7%, recouping an earlier loss. Microsoft shares also bounced back and were essentially flat in recent trading. Facebook and Amazon.com were down 1.7% each. All four stocks remain up sharply for the year, holding on to gains north of 30% since December.

The bout of volatility is unlikely to be the start of a downtrend, in part because institutional investors still have further room to boost their exposure to stocks, said Sophie Huynh, cross-asset strategist at Société Générale. "For now I think the selloff could be fairly limited," she said.

Stocks also fell overseas. The Stoxx Europe 600 slid 1.1%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 1.1%, South Korea's Kospi Composite lost 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.9%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 3.1%, in its worst session since the start of May.

The pullback in stocks bears similarities to an earlier retrenchment in June, said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. He said he doesn't see scope for a deep correction.

"In the longer term, low interest rates and the gradual recovery in the global economy will be supportive" for stocks, Mr. Lee said.

