Stocks Tick Lower as Investors Await Trade Developments

By Anna Isaac and Akane Otani

U.S. stocks inched lower Monday, weighed down by declines among shares of consumer staples companies.

Trading was relatively quiet with no data of note released in the U.S. and few developments on the U.S.-China trade front. Major indexes flitted between small gains and losses for much of the session before turning lower in the afternoon.

As the week progresses, traders say they will be keeping their eyes on headlines emerging from Washington, where high-level officials are set to meet to discuss the U.S. and China's trade relationship.

With expectations low among investors, even a partial deal might be enough to help keep things on track, said Geoffrey Yu, head of the U.K. investment office at the wealth-management arm of UBS.

Investors will be watching the U.S. consumer, and the agricultural sector in particular, for a positive response to any reduction in trade hostilities, Mr. Yu said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 96 points, or 0.4%, to 26478. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%.

Losses among shares of food and drink producers kept the S&P 500 under pressure.

Constellation Brands fell 2.6%, while Lamb Weston Holdings slipped 2.4%, and Mondelez International declined 1.6%.

Technology shares also trailed behind the S&P 500.

PayPal shares fell 1% after it said it was withdrawing from the group of companies Facebook assembled to launch a global cryptocurrrency-based payments network.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 0.7%, with gains for health-care stocks and food and beverage companies offsetting losses among auto makers.

Shares of auto-parts maker Continental AG were among the biggest decliners in the region Monday, falling 1.1%. The company last month confirmed it would close production plants in several countries. Its competitor, Michelin, also said in September it would shut a factory in Germany.

Some data Monday heightened investors' worries about the direction of the global economy. Factory orders in Germany slipped more than expected in August, while confidence among eurozone investors fell to the lowest level in six years.

The reports, coming days after a gauge of U.S. factory activity slipped to the lowest level in a decade, added to signs that economic growth is softening around the world.

While U.S. stocks remain up double-digit percentages for the year, helped by investor confidence that the Federal Reserve will keep lowering interest rates, some analysts warn further deterioration in economic data could chip away at the rally.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average slipped 0.2%, while South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1%. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China remained shut for a national holiday.

Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said there had been a number of reports that China may not be as willing to compromise as much as the Trump administration hopes.

"The U.S. would like a trade deal with China, a wide-ranging deal, but those demands look like they're unlikely to be accepted by China. Things like intellectual property rights and other structural issues like state subsidies look unlikely to be resolved," he said. "China may buy more agricultural goods, but it's unclear whether or not that partial agreement will be a big enough win for the U.S."

