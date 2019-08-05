Stocks Tumble as Trade Battle Intensifies

By Akane Otani and Lauren Almeida

Stocks were pummeled by selling Monday, sending indexes from New York to Shanghai lower and the yuan to a record low, after fresh trade threats between Beijing and Washington heightened fears of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 494 points, or 1.9%, to 25986 shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 shed 2% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.5%.

Stocks elsewhere retreated, with benchmark indexes in Europe, Japan and Hong Kong falling at least 1% apiece.

The latest wave of selling started, investors and analysts said, after reports showed Chinese and U.S. officials ratcheting up pressure on each other in their prolonged trade fight. The Chinese yuan sunk to an all-time low Monday, with local officials blaming the depreciation on President Trump's decision last week to extend tariffs to almost all Chinese imports. Mr. Trump responded on Twitter, accusing China of engaging in currency manipulation.

The back-and-forth dealt a blow to some investors' hopes that the two countries would ultimately reach a trade agreement. Worries about the conflict have weighed on global growth this year. The trade fight has also had an impact on the U.S., where growth and consumer spending remain strong: the Federal Reserve last week cut interest rates for the first time since 2008, in part to cushion the economy against what it sees as rising financial risks.

"Trump escalating the rhetoric and tariffs puts pressure back on the Fed to do another rate cut," said Christopher Peel, chief investment officer at Tavistock Wealth.

Monday's selling appeared to heighten traders' bets on the Fed lowering interest rates multiple times by the end of the year.

Federal-funds futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of monetary policy, showed a 40% chance of at least three more quarter-point rate cuts in 2019, according to CME Group. That's up from 8.2% one month ago.

Government bond yields around the world also extended their recent retreat, a sign of growing pessimism about the economic outlook.

The German 10-year bund yield hit a fresh low, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at 1.772%, compared with 1.864% Friday. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

That sent bank stocks sharply lower, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index losing 1.8%. Lower bond yields tend to hurt shares of banks, since they dent their lending profitability.

Later Monday, investors will receive fresh data on the U.S. services sector for July. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect that the U.S. nonmanufacturing index increased slightly to 55.7 in July.

Earlier, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell nearly 3%, as a citywide strike disrupted the airport and subway services. It followed a ninth weekend of protests against a controversial extradition bill and China's growing influence on the city.

In a speech Monday, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said society has become dangerous and unstable. The city's stock market has fallen 9% in the past few weeks as the protests dent business sentiment and weigh on economic growth.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 1.8%, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average ended down 1.7%.

