Stocks Turn Higher on Hopes for Rate Cut

By Jessica Menton and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks swung sharply in another volatile session Thursday as investors bet a string of disappointing economic data would spur the Federal Reserve to continue cutting interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as much as 335 points -- and then recovered all of those losses to briefly turn higher -- after data showed services activity softened in September.

The Institute for Supply Management said its nonmanufacturing index hit a three-year low, sparking fears a manufacturing slowdown had spread to other parts of the economy.

That followed data earlier in the week showing U.S. factory activity slid to a 10-year low in September and the pace of job creation in the private sector slowed.

Traders immediately increased their bets on further easing by the Fed in the wake of Thursday's data.

Federal-funds futures show traders are betting there's a 53% chance of the Fed lowering its benchmark short-term interest rate two more times by the end of the year, according to the CME Group. That's up from 39% Wednesday and 19% a week ago.

"While the economic picture is uncertain, investors feel the Fed is providing an antidote to any of this economic uncertainty by lowering rates and stating that they're going to remain accommodative if the economy shows weakness," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director at U.S. Bank.

"As long as you have the Fed on the side of the market with low rates, that's really providing a backstop for investors."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 35 points, or 0.1%, swinging nearly 390 points from its high to its low on the day. The index had slumped more than 800 points over the previous two sessions to kick off the fourth quarter.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite grew 0.3%.

The services sector had previously been considered a bright spot in the economy, overshadowing signs of weakness in the manufacturing space. But cracks started to emerge last week after data showed consumer spending cooled in August.

"Friday's employment report is crucial," said Jeff Sica, chief investment officer at Circle Squared Alternative Investments. "If that number also comes in weak, that could lead to the next leg down in the market."

Investors continued to seek the safety of government bonds and gold. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped for the sixth straight session, to 1.524% from 1.594% Wednesday, as bond prices rose. Gold climbed 0.5%, up for a third consecutive session.

Within the S&P 500, the real-estate and consumer-staples sectors -- generally considered havens for their steady dividend payments -- were the biggest gainers. Financial and industrial stocks were among the biggest losers in the index.

In corporate news, PepsiCo shares climbed 2.6% on a better-than-expected earnings report. The food-and-beverage company posted strong revenue growth, though foreign-exchange moves weighed on the business.

Shares of Constellation Brands fell 7.1% after the Corona brewer swung to a loss in the latest quarter. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell 1.7% after the company reported another quarter of falling sales.

Meanwhile, disappointing manufacturing data out of the U.K. added to growth fears.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.1% after fresh data added to the gloomy outlook for the broader European economy. The IHS Markit composite purchasing managers index -- an aggregate measure of activity among manufacturers and service providers -- fell to 50.1 in September from 51.9 in August, the lowest reading since June 2013.

The U.K. services purchasing managers index hit a six-month low of 49.5, below the 50 level that marks contraction. The figures reignited concerns that the economy is in recession, analysts at Capital Economics said, adding that economic performance will remain "well below par" while Brexit negotiations drag on.

"The [global] economy is fine without further escalation of the trade war, but what does an investor really have in terms of the next step in trade wars?" said Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal and General Investment Management. "No one can really predict what Trump will do next and that makes investors nervous."

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%. Stock markets in China and South Korea were closed.

Oil prices slumped 2.3%, with the U.S. benchmark on track for its eighth straight day of declines.

Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com and Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com