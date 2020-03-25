Stocks Turn Jittery After Dow's Best Day in 87 Years

By Caitlin Ostroff and Frances Yoon

Stocks grew jittery Wednesday as investors' initial optimism about an estimated $2 trillion U.S. stimulus package waned amid renewed concerns about the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between gains and losses, suggesting that U.S. blue-chip shares are poised for a day of volatility when the market opens in New York. The gauge soared 11% on Tuesday in its best day in 87 years on the prospect of a major cash infusion into the American economy.

Investors are awaiting specific details about the pending legislation, which is likely to include direct financial checks to many Americans, an expanded unemployment-insurance program, and loans to businesses. The stimulus measures come as markets brace for a surge in unemployment claims this week as business activity stalls while the nation tries to contain the outbreak.

"It's obviously a very significant package, unprecedented in peacetime," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. But the steps won't be enough to prevent output from contracting sharply in the second quarter, he said. "We've seen significant parts of the economy shut down, and there's nothing that the Fed or fiscal stimulus can do to change that."

Markets in Europe were also choppy: the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 1.1% after erasing a bigger jump earlier in the day.

Fresh survey data Wednesday showed that German business sentiment plunged further than initially estimated in March, adding to investors' concerns about a deep recession in the eurozone. Germany's benchmark equity index slid 0.8%.

India joined a growing number of countries in clamping down on travel and tightening restrictions on citizens to slow the pandemic. Globally, cases of infection surpassed 420,000 Wednesday, with more than 18,900 dead, as the disease reached far corners of the world including the U.S. territory of Guam. In the U.K., Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for the coronavirus. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were also postponed until 2021.

"It's a health problem and that needs to be the primary thing the market feels has been addressed, meaning the infection rate has peaked and we get a sense of the damage done by the shut down," said Hani Redha, multiasset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. "Without that, it's very difficult for the market to assess the downside."

The lockdown in India, a major oil importer, and concerns about slumping demand for energy globally weighed on crude prices. Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, dropped 3.1% after Vitol Group CEO Russell Hardy told Bloomberg Television that global oil demand could be down by as much as 20 million barrels a day over the next few weeks.

"Cutting production to offset this demand loss is mission impossible," said UBS Wealth Management's Giovanni Staunovo. "it's not even possible for Saudi and Russia to offset it together, as it would mean they'd go to zero."

Meanwhile, the volatility that has roiled other corners of the market in recent weeks showed some signs of ebbing. The ICE Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against the basket of currencies, ticked down 0.5%.

The U.S. government bond market appeared to stabilize, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note edging up to 0.848%, from 0.813% Tuesday.

Most corporate bond markets also continued to recover Wednesday, with credit costs falling for investment grade and junk-rated borrowers. In the most actively traded markets, the cost of protecting corporate bonds against default using credit derivative indexes fell, except for safer U.S. debt.

It cost almost $110,000 a year to protect $10 million of U.S. investment-grade bonds against default for five years on IHS Markit's CDX index, which is up marginally from Tuesday's close, but is still significantly lower than Friday's $151,000.

Earlier in the day, major markets in Asia closed higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index advancing over 8% as investors cheered the agreement between U.S. lawmakers and the Trump administration.

"This is definitely a step in the right direction," Paul Sandhu, head of multi-assets quant solutions for the Asia-Pacific region at BNP Paribas Asset Management. "What we needed right away was an economic buffer essentially stabilizing the downside risk for the next three or four months while the virus hopefully starts to dissipate."

Some investors in Asia are buying stocks for the first time in weeks, according to Catherine Yeung, investment director at Fidelity International in Hong Kong.

However, Ms. Yeung characterized this as "bottom-fishing," or bargain-hunting, and said markets could stay volatile as the pandemic continued to spread globally. Confirmed cases world-wide passed 400,000 on Tuesday.

"It's too early to tell whether we are on a path to recovery" economically, Ms. Yeung said. "What will be telling are the rescue packages we see in the weeks and months [ahead] that will provide unprecedented support for jobs and wages."

